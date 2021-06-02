What Happened To Jake Harris On 'Deadliest Catch'? Details About The Former Reality Star

Jake Harris, son of legendary fisherman Captain Phil Harris, was introduced on Season 2 of Discovery channel's hit reality show, Deadliest Catch. The show follows the lives of a group of fishermen in the Bering Sea. Along with their difficulties and challenges, the series also focuses on their personal lives. As Jake Harris' father, Phil suddenly passed away in 2010, his two sons - Jake and Josh Harris took ownership of their father's commercial crab fishing boat. However, in 2012, Josh had to take charge as Jake abruptly left the series. Read on to know what happened to Jake Harris on Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.

What happened to Jake Harris on Deadliest Catch: Bloodline

After Captain Phil's death, Jake had a difficult time coping with his struggles with drugs. His difficulties were documented on the Discovery Channel show. Jake had also gone to a rehab centre in the Season 6 finale of the show. In its season 8, Josh went on board with the crew of FV Time Bandit, and Jake joined FV Northwestern. Later, Jake appeared once again where he was seen struggling with his drug addiction.

In January 2019, Jake was arrested after a confrontation with a ranger cycle in Washington, which led to a police chase. According to a report by Oxygen.com, Jake was driving a motor home in which the authorities found more than a half-ounce of heroin and several other materials that are used for distribution. He was pled guilty in the same year and was sent to prison for driving under the influence and possession of heroin with the intent to manufacture or distribute. The former reality star was sentenced to 18 months behind bars in the month of August.

Jake had opened up about his addiction to his dad on one of the episodes of Deadliest Catch. In 2011, he stated, "I was a skater and it turned out I was not very good. I broke some limbs is how I got addicted to opiates". He revealed to his dad, "It's hard to admit to one of your heroes in life you need help".

IMAGE: JAKE HARRIS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.