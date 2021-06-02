What Happened To Janine On House Of Payne? Check Out Her Character Timeline

Tyler Perry's House of Payne was a beloved American sitcom that aired on TBS and premiered in 2006 until August 2012. The light-hearted television series was lauded for its slapstick comedy but also for subtly covering dark themes such as substance abuse and addiction. One of such characters on the show was Janine Shelton-Payne played by Demetria McKinney. Find out what happened to Janine on House of Payne.

Who is Janine Payne?

Wife of Clarence Payne, Janine Payne was a mother of four kids, Malik Payne, Jazmine Payne, Hayden Payne, and Jayden Payne. Janine was seen as a responsible and loving mother in the initial episodes of the series, however, her personality took a dark turn after it was revealed that she was a drug addict. Further episodes revealed that she was an arsonist who burned down C.J's house. Janine was a recurring character until fans became interested in her character plot.

What happened to Janine on House of Payne?

After the revelations of her disturbing past and getting a divorce from C.J, Ella Payne admitted her into a rehabilitation center. Often criticized for irresponsible actions, Janine got pregnant by her boyfriend, who later revealed that he was sterile. It was then revealed that the baby belonged to C.J who took the decision to marry Janine Payne. Soon, the couple welcomed their twin babies, Larry and Liz Shelton, and lived happily together in their own house.

Moving forward from a recurring role, Janine was seen becoming the central focus of the show after she started focusing on her career. In the 6th and 7th seasons of the show, C.J got a promotion and became Janine's boss. This gave the couple an opportunity to work on their bond professionally and personally.

House of Payne cast

With over 200 episodes, House of Payne was one of the most successful sitcoms with a predominantly African American cast. The House of Payne cast comprised of talented actors such as LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis, Allen Payne, Larramie "Doc" Shaw, and China Anne McClain. According to The Futon Critic, the House of Payne was renewed for its 11th season.

