What Happened To Jeff On 'Unsellable Houses'? Find Out Where Was The Remodeler Of The Show

Unsellable Houses is an American reality show that airs on HGTV. As HGTV usually broadcasts reality shows related to real estate and home improvement, Unsellable Houses is also one such show. The show cast a pair of twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb who help homeowners to sell their ordinary homes by giving them all necessary renovations. They make lifeless homes selling worthy on the show. While the twin sisters have people dedicated to doing different jobs, the remodelling part is handled by Jeff Lawrence. Jeff Lawrence is also the owner of JL Remodeling. As he was missing in the fourth episode of Season 2 of the show, a question among the viewers has emerged: What happened to Jeff on unsellable houses?

What happened to Jeff on unsellable houses?

The second season of the show unsellable Houses premiered on March 30, 2021, on HGTV. The official Instagram page of the show started conducting ask me anything sessions for every episode after it aired. As Jeff was missing from the fourth episode, one of the viewers asked about him. the viewer wrote, "Oh, I have a question. Where was Jeff?". The page shared a photo of Jeff and wrote, "This Guy!!!! He was out for a few weeks. he will be back with his amazing team from JR Modeling. They're our go to team".

About Unsellable Houses

The show Unsellable Houses is a reality show on HGTV that premiered first in 2019. The show is about the twin sisters who are also the top-selling real estate duo in the Pacific Northwest. The duo invests their own money to help homeowners who struggle in selling their houses. They renovate houses that seem lifeless and then sell them at a far better price. The show received a viewership of over 27 million for its first season and was therefore renewed for a second season. The show owners declared the premiere date of the show's season two to be March 30, 2021. Unsellable Houses' cast includes Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb and the owner of JL Remodeling, Jeff Lawrence.

Promo Image Source: Unsellable Houses' Instagram

