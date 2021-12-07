What Happened To 'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Tonight? All About Her Winning Streak

Amy Schneider has become a talking point for her performance on Jeopardy! over the past few weeks. The contestant has been on a roll since becoming a champion on November 17. The Californian, who is an Engineering manager, is on a 13-day winning streak in the iconic show and is gunning for more.

Her impressive show has also led to her qualification for the Tournament of Champions, set to be held at the end of the season. In the process, she has also become the first trans woman to make it to the Tournament of Champions. Her run is set to face a break of two weeks as the show currently airs the Professors' Tournament.

What happened to Jeopardy! Champion?

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider has been on a winning run since November 17. She has been won 13 games in total. Her total winnings on the show in 13 days are $536,400.

Her tally, as per a report on Dayton.com, is the fourth-highest winnings in a regular season, behind Ken Jennings, the historic winner and the current host, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio, who won $2,520,700, $2,462,216 and $1,518,601 respectively,

What happened to Amy Schneider tonight?

Amy Schneider did not feature on the episode aired on Monday. That is because Jeopardy! is featuring The Professors Tournament at the moment. The makers too assured audiences who were keen to see how far Amy Schneider goes, that she would return soon.

The #ProfessorsTournament starts Monday! Don't worry – Amy Schneider will return to Jeopardy! December 20! pic.twitter.com/hQGgeFkGpq — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 5, 2021

The first episode aired on Monday, and this will carry on till next Friday, December 17. The tournament is being hosted by The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

Amy will return to the show on December 20. It would be interesting to see how far she goes in the tournament.

What happened at Jeorpardy! tonight?

The Professors' Tournament, hosted by Mayin Biliak, was aired on Monday. 15 contestants are set to participate in the tournament, starting on Monday.

Three professors Gautam Hans, Gary Hollis, Hester Blum were the contestants for the first episode. Hollis emerged victorious with winnings of $20,000. Hester Blum ended second with $12,000, while Hans ended the round in the third position.