What Happened To Jessica Walters? Here's The Reason Behind The Emmy-nominated Star's Death

Jessica Walters was an American actor, whose illustrious career in Hollywood spanned over six decades. Jessica Walters' age was 80 at the time of death in her home in Manhattan, New York. Co-stars and celebrities are pouring in their heartfelt condolences for the Arrested Development actor and here is everything you need to know about the cause of her death.

What happened to Jessica Walters?

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-award-winning actor passed away in her sleep at her New York home on March 24, 2021. Her daughter Brooke Bowman released an official statement after Jessica's death that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre."

The popular American actor was known for appearing in the films Play Misty for Me, Grand Prix, and The Group, her role as Lucille Bluth on the sitcom Arrested Development, and providing the voice of Malory Archer on the FX animated series Archer. Jessica Walters' co-stars from Arrested Development, Jason Bateman, and Tony Hale took to their official Twitter handles and posted condolences for the late star. Hale, who played Lucille's youngest son, Buster, shared a sweet photo of himself with his TV mother in his Twitter post.

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Walter also served as 2nd National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild and was an elected member of the SAG Board of Directors for over a decade. The late star began her acting career in New York by being a part of several Broadway shows including Advice and Consent, Neil Simon’s Rumors, A Severed Head, Nightlife, and Photo Finish, for which she earned the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Walter was a series regular for the first half of season one of 90210, provided the voice of Fran Sinclair on the series Dinosaurs, and starred as the title character of the series Amy Prentiss, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie. She is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann.

