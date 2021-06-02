What Happened To Jimmy On NCIS? Know All About His Denial To Accept His Wife's Death

NCIS is a police procedural television series created by Donal P. Bellisario and Don McGill for CBS. It currently has 18 seasons available with 414 episodes. In the latest season, Dr. James "Jimmy" Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen, lost his wife, Breena (Michelle Pierce), to COVID-19. Read to know how he is struggling to overcome the grief.

What happened to Jimmy's Wife on NCIS?

Breena, the wife of Dr Jimmy, passed away in episode 405 titled The First Day. The couple got married in 2012 in the season 9 finale. She appeared in five episodes of the series. They have a daughter, Victoria, who is five years old now. The episode did not reveal how she died, but it was informed later that it was due to coronavirus.

What happed to Jimmy on NCIS?

Following the demise of his wife, Jimmy was seen more focused on his work. His group found it strange as they expected him to be a little off his game. However, it was later disclosed that Jimmy was in denial of his wife's death. He was trying yoga, chiropractors, and weighted blankets, but nothing eased his pain.

Gibbs, a man familiar with heavy loss, took Jimmy aside and tried to make him face the truth. He explained to the doctor that no amount of distraction was going to ease his pain and he has to accept the reality. Finally, Jimmy broke down in tears, hugging his boss, and telling the tragic story of his wife's demise.

Jimmy was not only traumatized by the death of Breena, but also by the way she passed away. He was not able to stay by her side when she was in the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols. He wrote his wife a letter mentioning all the things he loved about her, hoping that she would read it, but it didn't happen. Breena never woke up from her coma and Jimmy didn't get the opportunity to tell goodbye to the love of his life.

Bishop, Torres, McGee, and Gibbs all meet together at the office after their work with Jimmy to celebrate the life of his late wife. There, Jimmy reads the letter aloud that he penned for Breena in an attempt to get a bit of closure for himself and start coping up with her death. There was no conclusive evidence that Jimmy's grieving would now end, but he has at least began to get out of his denial stage.

IMAGE: NCIS_CBS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.