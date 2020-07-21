What Happened To JP From 'The Bachelorette'? Find Recent Updates About Former Contestant

Former The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert did not have much luck on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor. However, the now 35-year-old reality TV Star found love on her own The Bachelorette Season. Ashley Hebert met her husband, J.P. Rosenbaum, during her 2011 The Bachelorette season, which was Season 7.

The couple tied the knot following year in a TV wedding officiated by The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison. However, the 43-year-old reality star, JP Rosenbaum, recently had a health scare, that worried his fans. Find out, “What happened to JP from The Bachelorette?”

What happened to JP from The Bachelorette?

In December 2019, former The Bachelorette Season 7 contestant Ashley Hebert took to her Instagram to reveal that her husband JP Rosenbaum had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Guillain-Barré syndrome is a disorder which causes a person's immune system to attack their nerves. In extreme cases of this disease, the entire body of a person can get paralysed.

Ashley Hebert took to Instagram and revealed in the captions, that JP is undergoing treatment and is doing well. The former reality TV Star mentioned further in the caption that, it may be a long road to full recovery. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone that has helped the couple through the tough times.

Ashley Hebert's Husband: JP Rosenbaum sick

According to the reports of science and health portal, there is no cure for Guillain-Barré. A well-known media portal reported in January 2020, that JP Rosenbaum from The Bachelorette is on the road to recovery. The report also mentioned that he was undergoing physical therapy. In an interview given to a media portal in early 2020, JP claimed that he is getting better and stronger.

The former reality star went on to add that, his wife Ashley is a superwoman. JP from The Bachelorette expressed how grateful he was to his wife Ashely Hebert for being so supportive. Ashely Hebert’s husband went on to add that it's a lot, but he keeps reminding her that this is temporary.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

Ashely Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are living in Miami. The Bachelorette couple welcomed their first child in 2014. She gave birth to a son named Fordham in 2014 this was followed by the birth of their daughter Essie in 2016. Outside of her family life, Ashley is also busy building her career.

It is important to note that Ashely Hebert was still a dental student when she first appeared on The Bachelor. Since then she has worked her way up to becoming a pediatric dentist. According to the reports of a media portal, Ashley Hebert also recently became a representative for Arbonne which is a multi-level marketing company that sells skincare, nutritional supplements, essential oils, and other similar products.

