What Happened To Libbi Shtisel? How Did Libbi Die In 'Shtisel'? Find Out Below

Libbi Shtisel was a pivotal character in Shtisel. This Israeli TV drama is currently in its third season. This latest season is set seven years after the second season and a lot has changed in the Haredi family. Most importantly, Libbi Shtisel is no more. So, what happened to Libbi Shtisel? How did Libbi Shtisel die in Shtisel? Find out below.

What happened to Libbi Shtisel?

Shtisel first premiered in 2013 and since then received an immense fan following. This fan following further boost when it first began streaming on Netflix. After being renewed in May 2019, Shtisel Season 3 began streaming on March 25, 2021. As mentioned earlier, Shtisel Season 3 is seven years after Season 2’s plotline.

In Shtisel Season 2, Shulem’s brother Nukhem and his daughter Libbi visit Shulem and his family. Apart from visiting his family, Nukhem is also looking for a suitable man for Libbi. Soon Libbi and Akiva start bonding and their closeness is noticed by Shulem and Nukhem. As Akiva and Libbi plan to marry, their fathers oppose this union. But soon Nukhem agrees to it, only if Akiva gives up painting.

Akiva agrees at first and they soon get engaged. But he could not hold onto to his promise for too long and ends his engagement with Libbi. This angers everybody in the family. Libbi also stops talking to Akiva. But soon she realises that Akiva is more important for her than any silly conditions. Even though it has not been shown, Akiva and Libbi might have gotten married in the end.

How did Libbi die in Shitsel?

Libbi’s absence seems odd at the beginning of Shtisel Season 3. However, soon it is revealed that Libbi and her mother have passed away, and the reason for their death is not revealed. Since Shtisel Season 3 premiered we see, Akiva taking of his daughter Dvora’le. This could mean that Libbi might have died during childbirth thus making Akiva the sole guardian of their daughter. But nothing about this theory has been confirmed about the makers. Talking about Libbi’s mother, she might have died due to natural causes, but neither has that been revealed.

Image Credit: A still from Shtisel Season 3