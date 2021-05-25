Last Updated:

What Happened To Master Minds Game Show? Know More About The Trivia Game's Renewal

If you want an answer for your query - what happened to Master Minds game show - here is a detailed explanation of the trivia game show's renewal season.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
WHAT HAPPENED TO MASTER MINDS GAME SHOW?

IMAGE: GAME SHOW NETWORK YT


The popular American game show Master Minds is currently under the threat of cancellation. However, the makers haven't made any official announcement confirming the same. Amid this, the question - what happened to Master Minds game show? has become a frequent question in the browser history of many. And, if you, too, are looking for a definite answer to it, here's a brief explanation.

What happened to Master Minds game show?

On November 18, 2020, it was announced that the second season would premiere on December 7, 2020. Later, on March 25, 2021, GSN renewed the show for a third season. However, neither the channel nor the showrunners have made any official announcement to give an update about the same. 

More about 'Master Minds' game show

In Master Minds, three contestants square off against three trivia Master Minds in multiple rounds of trivia competitions. The lowest scoring player, on each side, is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing and must face-off, head-to-head, in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge. If the contestant can get more questions correct than the Master Mind, the contestant will win $10,000 and come back to challenge the Masters again. If the participant wins three games in a row, they join the ranks of the Master Minds and continues to participate in future episodes.

READ | What happened to Keith Appling? Former Michigan State player arrested for Detroit shooting

Produced by Game Show Enterprises, it telecasted on Game Show Network. Earlier, the show debuted in June 2019, under the title Best Ever Trivia Show, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. It regularly featured Ken Jennings, Muffy Marracco, and Jonathan Corbblah. However, the Show retitled and started premiering from April 6, 2020, hosted by Brooke Burns.

READ | What happened to Force India? Where is Force India F1 team now?

Meanwhile, the network continues its daily stripped game shows. In 2020, the renewal of Game Show Network’s hit game show Catch 21, last seen in 2011, was confirmed. Meanwhile, the network also developed a handful of new shows including Mannerz (a survey-based quiz show about proper behavior), Crazy Awkward Love Game (a blind date show from Howie Mandel), and People Puzzler (inspired by People Magazine’s crossword puzzle).

READ | What happened to Fau Vake? MMA fighter killed in Auckland after assault, UFC stars mourn

IMAGE: GAME SHOW NETWORK YT

READ | What happened to Naira in YRKKH? All you need to know about the character's exit from show
READ | What happened to Charlie Heaton? Know the details of his 2017 mishap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT