What Happened To Master Minds Game Show? Know More About The Trivia Game's Renewal

The popular American game show Master Minds is currently under the threat of cancellation. However, the makers haven't made any official announcement confirming the same. Amid this, the question - what happened to Master Minds game show? has become a frequent question in the browser history of many. And, if you, too, are looking for a definite answer to it, here's a brief explanation.

What happened to Master Minds game show?

On November 18, 2020, it was announced that the second season would premiere on December 7, 2020. Later, on March 25, 2021, GSN renewed the show for a third season. However, neither the channel nor the showrunners have made any official announcement to give an update about the same.

More about 'Master Minds' game show

In Master Minds, three contestants square off against three trivia Master Minds in multiple rounds of trivia competitions. The lowest scoring player, on each side, is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing and must face-off, head-to-head, in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge. If the contestant can get more questions correct than the Master Mind, the contestant will win $10,000 and come back to challenge the Masters again. If the participant wins three games in a row, they join the ranks of the Master Minds and continues to participate in future episodes.

Produced by Game Show Enterprises, it telecasted on Game Show Network. Earlier, the show debuted in June 2019, under the title Best Ever Trivia Show, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. It regularly featured Ken Jennings, Muffy Marracco, and Jonathan Corbblah. However, the Show retitled and started premiering from April 6, 2020, hosted by Brooke Burns.

Meanwhile, the network continues its daily stripped game shows. In 2020, the renewal of Game Show Network’s hit game show Catch 21, last seen in 2011, was confirmed. Meanwhile, the network also developed a handful of new shows including Mannerz (a survey-based quiz show about proper behavior), Crazy Awkward Love Game (a blind date show from Howie Mandel), and People Puzzler (inspired by People Magazine’s crossword puzzle).

IMAGE: GAME SHOW NETWORK YT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.