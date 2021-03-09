What Happened To Mom From 'Coming To America'? Here's Why She Was Missing In The Sequel

Amazon prime video recently released Coming 2 America 2 which featured a lot of the original cast members. The long-awaited follow up to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film hit the floors on Amazon Prime on March 5 and it follows the newly crowned character King Akeem and his friend Semmi in a new adventure in New York City. While most cast members from the 1988 version returned for the second instalment madge Sinclair who played the mom in Coming to America was missing. Find out what happened to the mom from Coming to America?

What happened to the Mom from Coming to America?

Madge Sinclair was a popular actor who has won an Emmy for her work in the 1977 TV miniseries Roots. The actor passed away in 1995, seven-year after Coming to America was released. A report in Heavy.com reveals that Sinclair was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1982, which is six years before she starred in Coming to America. She passed away in 1995 at the age of 57.

The report further revealed that Sinclair was cremated and her ashes were scattered in her Jamaican hometown. Only a year before her death Sinclair had reunited with her Coming to America co-star James Earl Jones to play royalty for the second time. The two stars had been the voice actors behind Simba’s parents in the 1994 animated feature The Lion King. Earl Jone splayed Mufasa while Sinclair played Queen wife Sarabi. Sinclair has also played the role of Jones’ love interest I the ABC series Gabriel’s Fire. The iconic actor had also made appearances in movies such as Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and the 1995 TV series Dream On.

Coming 2 America 2 cast

The cast of Coming 2 America 2 has Eddie Murphy returning as the prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer. Murphy also plays a soul singer, Randy Watson. Arsenio Hall is seen reprising his character, Semmi. He is the best friend and aide of Prince Akeem Joffer. Prince Akeem Joffer falls in love with Lisa McDowell who is played by Shari Headley. Jermaine Fowler will be making his debut in the franchise as Lavella. He is Prince Akeem Joffer’s son, while Prince Akeem Joffer’s first daughter is Meeka who is portrayed by KiKi Layne. The star cast also includes Eddie’s daughter Bella Murphy.

Source: @blackvibes (Twitter)

Image Source: @blackvibes (Twitter)

