What Happened To Nick Amaro On 'SVU'? Know Details About The Exit Of THIS Actor

Law & Order: SVU is known for its twists and turns in the finale of its seasons. In 2015, the show introduced a sudden twist that was completely unexpected. Read on to find out what happened to Nick Amaro on SVU and other details of the finale episode of the 16th season.

What happened to Nick Amaro on SVU

In the final 10 minutes of the finale of the 16th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, shots were fired by sex trafficker Johnny D. during the middle of a trial. Nick Amaro went after the criminal and was shot in the knee and liver. Later on, Amaro somehow recovered from the surgery and was able to attend Olivia’s party celebrating her official adoption of Noah. However, at Liv’s party, Amaro announced that he is planning to retire. It was made clear when he tried to push for a promotion to be a sergeant. Amaro then exited the show with a heartfelt monologue.

In the episode, Amaro said to Benson that he knows he isn’t like the old partner to him. To this, Benson replied that the old relationship didn’t allow for anything but with Amaro’s support he now has a family. Amaro took this decision of retiring because he knew that he is never going to move up in the department because he shot a teenage boy in the previous season, so he thought of being close to his daughter and son rather than fighting for a promotion.

Danny Pino who played the role of Nick Amaro also shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. He joined the show along with Kelli Giddish in the year 2011. In the tweet, he wrote, “Thank u @nbcsvu @WolfFilms cast, writers, directors, guest casts, crew, editors for 4 fantastic seasons. Grateful for all the #SVUDieHards.” Several fans commented that he will be missed a lot on the show. Take a look at his tweet below.

Thank u @nbcsvu @WolfFilms cast, writers, directors, guest casts, crew, editors for 4 fantastic seasons. Grateful for all the #SVUDieHards — Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) May 21, 2015

Amaro’s exit made room for rookie detectives to join the ranks in the next season. Newbie detectives like Sonny Carisi join the team and were temporarily assigned to do the job of Amaro in SVU. Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC. The show comes on Wednesdays at 9 pm.

Promo Image: Still from Law & Order: SVU

