What Happened To Officer Vanessa Rojas On 'Chicago PD'? Here's The Reason For Her Absence

Popular detective thriller show Chicago PD has returned with its eighth season. The show follows the cases of Detective Sergeant Hank Voight and his Intelligence Unit team at the Chicago Police Department. The show which began airing in 2014 has gathered a loyal fanbase. Season eight of Chicago PD is ending in May 2021. Fans of the show have more to look forward to from the show, as the ninth and tenth seasons are also greenlighted by NBC. The eighth season which premiered in November 2020, brought with it a new set of cases to solve and new stories between the old and new characters of the show. One main question that has been on the viewers' mind is about Office Vanessa Rojas. She was not seen in the latest season of the show.

What happened to Vanessa on Chicago PD?

Office Vanessa Rojas presence is missed in season eight of Chicago PD. According to Distractify, the exact reason for Lisseth Chavez's exit from the show. It is unsure whether she decided to leave the show, or did the producers decided to wrap up the character in the show. Audiences are still unsure of what to expect, considering her character was dropped without a proper conclusion. Rick Eid, the producer of the show said in an interview with TV Line that they tried to address the exit of Lisseth's character in the season eight premiere episode but it 'felt forced'. He added that they are working on the storyline.

Season seven of Chicago PD had pointed at a possible romance between Rojas and Atwater because of the sparks flying between the two. She had also finally formed a bond with Upton in the show, hence her absence from the latest season leaves behind many questions. The character of Office Vanessa Rojas seemed promising and was expected to go steady in the forthcoming seasons.

Lisseth Chavez who plays the role of Vanessa on Chicago PD left the show and has joined DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She will be playing the role of Esperanza aka SPOONER on the show. She took to Instagram to announce the news of her new project.