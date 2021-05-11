What Happened To Olivia Black On 'Pawn Stars'? Where Is She Now? Find Out

History TV's reality show Pawn Stars is one of the most popular shows. It showcases the daily life of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The staff at the pawnshop have become a household name following the show's success. One of the staff members Olivia Black was under fire after some of her revealing pictures surfaced online.

What Happened to Olivia on Pawn Stars?

Olivia Black was a night shift employee who appeared in season five of the show. She was hired after screening several applicants who had applied to work at the shop. Corey and Chumlee favoured Olivia on Pawn Stars over other applicants because of "her attractiveness". She soon began working as a night shift employee and Chumlee takes upon himself to train her.

Later, in December 2012, a few pictures of Olivia from her 2008 nude modelling photoshoot for a porn website were revealed. Consequently, she was fired from making any on-screen appearance on the show but was allowed to work in the shop. Soon after she was barred from appearing on-screen, she filed a lawsuit against the show's producers. Eventually, she left the shop as well and returned to nude modelling for the same porn website. According to Looper.com, Olivia has gone back to the adult film industry and has taken to work full time as an adult star.

A look at the cast of Pawn Stars

The Pawn Stars cast includes main members Rick Harrison, his son Corey and Corey's friend Austin Russell, popularly known as Chumlee. The cast also included Rick's father Richard aka Old Man, but he passed away in 2018. The show chronicles the lives of the staff at the pawnshop and also shows their interpersonal conflicts. Each episode features a new item that is brought into their shop to be pawned or sold. Tidbits of history are also revealed with each new item that is brought into the shop. The show is currently in its 18th season. Several experts like Mark Allen, Jesse Amoroso, Joe Ashman, Craig Gottlieb, Steve Johnston, etc have made appearances on the show whenever the staff needs expert advice on a new piece.

(Image: Miss Olivia Black's Instagram)

