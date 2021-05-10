What Happened To Randy Travis' Health? Know How His Health Deteriorated In 2013

Randy Bruce Traywick, popularly known as Randy Travis has ruled music lovers hearts ever since he released his first single in 1985. The Grammy Award winner has released 22 studio albums in his career. The Whisper My Name suffered a stroke in 2013 and has not released new music ever since.

What happened to Randy Travis' health?

According to a report by Countrydaily.com, in July 2013, Randy entered the emergency room as he complained of congestion. A couple of days later, he suffered a stroke which was the result of his heart failure. In this condition, fluid builds up in the heart which causes it to pump blood insufficiently. This major stroke affected the central part of Randy's brain. The condition worsened at a point where the doctors had to put him on life support and induce him in a state of coma to protect his brain.

The doctors also had told his then-fiance Mary that Randy's chance of survival was only one per cent. They also suggested that she should consider putting him off life support. But Mary did not budge and stood by his side. Mary told the doctors that he had squeezed her hand even in the state of semi-coma and told the team that they will be fighting this together.

Randy Travis underwent brain surgery and was hospitalised for six months as he got his strength back. He learned to walk and speak as well with the help of his wife and physical therapy. He also attended the 2019 CMA Fest where he signed autographs for his fans and posed to click pictures with them.

In May 2019, Randy also released his memoir titled Forever and Ever Amen. The memoir has chronicled the details of all the major events of his life. He has also written about his struggle with alcohol abuse and his 2012 arrest wherein he was found naked in a drunken state.

Randy Travis' popular songs

Some of the most popular songs sung by Randy are Forever and Ever, Amen which has 55 million views on YouTube, Three Wooden Crosses that has 20 million views, Deeper Than the Holler has 14 million and I Told You So has 21 million views on the video-sharing platform. He won the American Music Awards for Forever and Ever, Amen in 1988. He also won the Grammy for his song Diggin' Up Bones.

IMAGE: @therandytravis Instagram

