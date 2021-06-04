What Happened To Rich On 'Mountain Men'? Read About Rich Lewis' Life After The Show

Mountain Men is a History channel reality television show that follows different people as they attempt to learn basic mountain survival techniques from Eustace Conway. Rich Lewin joined the show in the second season. However, he was not seen in the recent episodes of the show. Here's what happened to Rich on Mountain Men.

What happened to Rich on Mountain Men?

Rich Lewis played a major role in the Mountain Men's cast. He lived in Ruby Valle for 20 years and became well-known for his survival skills. According to Distractify, he also had a knack for scaring mountain lions away from the tiny community where he resided, so he has become somewhat of a hometown hero. His outgoing personality and no-nonsense approach to life propelled him to fame on reality television.

Contrary to rumours and speculation, Rich was not dismissed, nor were producers preparing to replace him with someone with a different creative vision. He chose to leave the show. He stated that he was getting far too old for this kind of lifestyle, so he decided to call it quits and no longer desire to film for the show. Mountain Men's sixth season featured the final appearance of Rich Lewis.

What is Rich Lewis up to now?

The Idaho native traveled to Ruby Valle, Montana, with his wife, Diane. He appears to have embraced the wild lifestyle. Rich and Diane have been married for nearly 30 years, and it is unclear if they have any children. The two appear to be completely devoted to one another as they lived in the wilderness, mostly by themselves, for decades at a time to keep each other company. They are currently living in the mountains and enjoying their retired lives together.

More about Mountain Men

The Mountain Men's cast also features Eustace Conway, Marty Meierotto, Tom Oar, Charlie Tucker, George Michaud, Harry Youren, Kidd Youren, Josh Kirk and Martha Tansy. The first episode of the show aired on May 31, 2012. The show is narrated by D. B. Sweeney and produced by Chris Richardson, Marc Pierce, Russ McCarroll and Jake Laufer.

Image: Still from Mountain Men

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.