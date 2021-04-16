What Happened To Rojas On Chicago PD? Know More About Her Disappearance From The Show

Chicago PD is a police drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. Officer Vanessa Rojas joined the cast of Chicago PD for Season 7 in 2019. After a few guest appearances, she starred as an official lead character in the later episodes. Rojas on Chicago PD was played by Lisseth Chavez and her character was quite popular on the show. However, the character has not been seen in the 8th season of the show. Did you know what happened to Rojas on Chicago PD?

What happened to Rojas on Chicago PD?

After making a guest appearance on few episodes, Officer Vanessa Rojas was an official lead character starring in 19 episodes. She was introduced to the show by working undercover on a case. Later, she met Officer Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) who was also an undercover cop, which was unknown to Rojas at that time. After they shared an investigation, Rojas was offered a permanent position in the unit.

According to Distractify, Season 7 was planned beyond 19 episodes that aired but it was cut short owing to the pandemic. Fans were hoping to see more of Rojas when Season 8 came to light but, Lisseth Chavez revealed that she would not be returning to the show for Season 8. However, there is no official confirmation on why she left, whether it was her decision or the producers who chose to do so.

Deadline reported that Lisseth Chavez’s option was not picked up after the series’ creative team had decided to wrap her part. Since season 7 of Chicago PD was cut short, Rojas’ storyline did not get a proper conclusion. One of the last scenes where Rojas was seen was helping Officer Kevin Atwater and Officer Tom Doyle (played by Mickey O'Sullivan) while they were attempting to arrest the middleman in a gun-running operation. With the end of Rojas on Chicago PD, Lisseth Chavez took on a new role in the DC Universe. She will soon be seen in the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow. The show is set to premiere on May 2, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Lisseth Chavez Instagram)