What Happened To Sharon In 'Major Crimes'? Know Fate Of This Character

Major Crimes is an American police-investigation television show starring Mary McDonnell. The show ended on January 9, 2018. In the last season, a few episodes before the end of the show, the makers decided to kill off one of the main characters (Sharon Ryder) of the show. For the people wondering about what happened to Sharon in Major Crimes, here's everything you need to know:

What happened to Sharon in 'Major Crimes'?

Major Crimes is a spin-off of the popular show called The Closer. In the last season, the makers decide to kill Sharon Raydor who was one of the main characters of the show. The character of Sharon Ryder had a huge fan base because of her character arc in The Closer. The character's death came as a shock for many fans as the whole spin-off show revolved around her. Season 6 established that Sharon was having heart issues and is diagnosed with a heart condition in the episode called Sanctuary City: Part 4. In the episode, she nearly calls off her wedding with detective Andy Flynn but eventually agrees to go with the ceremony. Sharon Raydor continues to suffer her condition but in episode 9 of the same season, she collapses and a doctor later announces her death to everyone.

The viewers of the show were not able to believe this at first. Netizens were making theories as to how everything must be a fake trick for a new angle in the plot of the show. However, in the next episode, it was shown that Raydor was buried and the team focused on taking the old villain called Phillip Stroh. Several viewers were angry at this decision of the makers. According to a report by Screenrant, series creator James Duff revealed that Sharon’s death was created to linger over the team in the last episodes and to give the show a sense of closure. He even added that Sharon’s death in the last episode would have made the show very dark. More to the point, he said that because they designed Sharon’s death a few episodes before the end, they were able to create scenes in which the whole team can mourn over both Sharon’s death as well as the end of the show.

