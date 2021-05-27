What Happened To Sophie On 'A Million Little Things'? Read Here To Know About It

A Million Little Things has been garnering heaps of praise from viewers ever since its release. The show has an ensemble cast and each character receives equal attention. And one of the major cast in the storyline is Sophie Dixon, Jon and Delilah’s daughter. Sophie has a horrible encounter in a recent episode that is set to have big consequences on the show in the future. Talking about the same here's look at what happened to Sophie on A Million Little Things.

What Happened To Sophie on A Million Little Things?

Sophie Dixon is the older sister of Daniel AKA Danny and the daughter of Jonathan and Delilah Dixon. She has progressed from a shy adolescent to a moderately confident young adult during the course of the series. In the third season, she has been putting in a lot of work to follow her musical aspirations, including auditioning for prominent music programs. However, Sophie is not accepted into the programme, but the teacher decides to take her on as a private student.

Sophie Dixon unknowingly became the victim of her guitar teacher's sexually deviant behaviour in the most recent episode of A Million Little Things. Sophie got the audition she had been attempting for a long time. She then goes to Peter's house to inform him of the news, and he compliments her before sexually assaulting her. Sophie tells Maggie that she initially did not notice Peter's behaviour because he did not touch her and only played with himself. However, when Sophie realises the full extent of the incident, she is left traumatised.

Sophie Dixon hasn't fully recovered from the incident, and it's affecting her audition. Sophie's horrific and traumatic ordeal will have far-reaching consequences not only for her but also for Gary and Delilah. Sophie's arc on the show has been defined by her struggle to regain confidence following her father's death. Peter's actions will almost certainly restrict Sophie's growing self-confidence, and she will face a significant struggle in regaining her self-worth. The much-acclaimed show titled A Million Little Things airs every Wednesdays at 10 pm. EST exclusively on ABC.

Image: Lizzy Greene Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.