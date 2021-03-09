What Happened To The Kane Show? Find Out Why The Hot 99.5 Show Was Abruptly Cancelled

Radio personality Peter Deblier, popularly known as Kane from The Kane Show, passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 43. HOT 99.5's "The Kane Show" had managed to garner a large audience base over the years with its run from 2006 to 2020 on the radio. If you're wondering what happened to Kane from 99.5 then read on to find out about his death and the reason why the show was cancelled back in April 2020.

What happened to Kane Show?

In April last year, The Kane Show's abrupt end was announced by the makers. The news about the show being cancelled took everyone by shock as Kane had been a part of the show for over a decade. However, the radio channel had admitted that the radio jockey would be a part of their family forever. But, they never released an official statement about the reason why the popular show had been cancelled.

In April, The Kane Show was removed from Hot 99.5's on-air listing and the channel had then announced a new addition to replace the long-running show's time slot. Back then, an iHeart executive had confirmed that Kane would not be a part of the weekly morning broadcast any longer by mentioning that he would always remain a member of the iHeart family. While fans never got to know what happened to Kane from the Kane Show, the host also decided to stay silent about the sudden change by keeping away from social media.

What happened to Peter Deibler?

On March 5, the heartbreaking news of Kane’s death left many fans aghast. The cause of his death was stated to be a "long illness." Peter left for his heavenly abode at Maryland's Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center, the USA at the age of 43. As of yet, not much is known about his illness.

Yesterday, Hot 99.5 took to Twitter to mourn the loss and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away. Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for years, from his early days at WFLZ to his network of stations at HOT 99.5 + Club Kane. Please keep Kane's family and girls in your thoughts and prayers."

