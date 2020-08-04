What Happened With Ali And Roberto? Why Did They Break Up? Find Out

Fans of ABC’s dating reality show The Bachelor and its several spin-offs would undoubtedly be familiar with Ali Fedotowsky. Ali is an American entertainment journalist who became popular for her appearance as a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelor. However, the journalist had to quit the show in week six to return to her job. But, Ali Fedotowsky was chosen for Season 6 of The Bachelorette.

On her own season of The Bachelorette, Ali she fell in love with and even got engaged to Roberto Martinez, a contestant on the show. Read on to find out, “What happened with Ali and Roberto?”

What a first date — and first kiss! — for Ali and Roberto. #TheBachelorGOAT pic.twitter.com/Ou8xRA66EK — Rosecast w/ Rim and AB (@rosecastpodcast) August 2, 2020

Read | What happened to JP from 'The Bachelorette'? Find recent updates about former contestant

What happened with Ali and Roberto?

After the end of Ali Fedotowsky’s The Bachelorette season, the new couple Ali and Roberto were very excited about their life together. Immediately after The Bachelorette finale aired, Ali and Roberto relocated to San Diego, California, and began making their wedding plans. Shortly after the season had ended, Ali gave an interview to a well-known entertainment portal and claimed that she could not wait to get married to her beau Robert.

Read | Why did Brad and Emily break up? Find out what happened between 'The Bachelor' stars

However, to the shock of many fans, on Nov. 21, 2011, Ali and Robert announced that they had broken up. Ali Fedotowsky revealed in an interview given to People that the breakup hadn’t exactly come out of nowhere. She claimed that they had been facing challenges for a long time and eventually realised that they had extremely different personalities. In the interview, Ali claimed that she considered herself an extrovert who loves “being around people and sharing stories and going to dinner,” while her beau Roberto is more introverted. Hence, they both ended up compromising most of the time and were left feeling dissatisfied and unhappy.

Read | Brad Womack's runner-up was going to be 'The Bachelorette' instead of Ashley Hebert?

How long were Ali and Roberto together?

According to the reports by Distractify, Ali and Roberto were together for 18 months before they ended their engagement and called off their marriage plans. In an interview, Ali revealed that before breaking up officially, the former The Bachelorette couple had tried living separately for a while. When they reunited, Ali cooked a Spanish dish for her former fiancé Robert, and by the end of the dinner, they talked and realised that they were both unhappy and need to go separate ways.

Read | Are Ben and Lauren still together? Here is a look back at 'The Bachelor' Season 20

Ali and Roberto break up: Where are they now?

The now 35-year-old Entertainment Journalist Ali Fedotowsky got engaged in 2015 to radio personality Kevin Manno. They had their first daughter in 2017 and the happy couple tied the knot soon after. In 2018 they welcomed their second child, a son. Ali Fedotowsky is very active on her Instagram handle and often shares pictures with her husband of two years and their young kids.

Read | Are JoJo and Jordan still together after 4 years of 'The Bachelorette' season 12?

Robert Martinez is not very active on social media and has stayed under the radar since his The Bachelorette appearance and his break up from Ali. However, reports on Distractify, suggest that he is also in a happy relationship. The former reality TV star is engaged to a speech pathologist Kristiana Elliott.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.