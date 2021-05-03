What Is Kenya Moore's Net Worth? Know All About The Actor And Her Ventures

Hollywood actor Kenya Moore is known for her films like Waiting to Exhale, Deliver Us from Evaa and shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Real Housewives. Moore also has her own haircare brand and is often seen giving fitness tips. Here is Kenya Moore's net worth (2021) and other important details about the actor cum entrepreneur.

A look at Kenya Moore's net worth (2021)

Kenya Moore rose to fame after winning the Miss USA after which she participated in the Miss Universe pageant where she was among the top 6 contestants. According to Celebrity Net worth, her net worth is an estimated $800,000. She is the fourth richest amongst all the Housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For those wondering what is Kenya Moore's husband's net worth? As compared to Kenya's net worth, Marc Dali's net worth is $35 million.

About Kenya Moore's films and shows

Kenya was a model for several beauty brands after participating in beauty pageants. She appeared in several television shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sparks, Smart Guy, Video Soul Living Single, Damon, Meet The Browns, Homeboys in Outer Space, In the House, The Steve Harvey Show, Martin, Nubian Goddess, Men, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Parent 'Hood, Women & Dogs, The Parkers, Under One Roof, and Girlfriends.

The actor was also seen in music videos like Money Ain't a Thang like Jermaine Dupri, Street Dreams by Nas, Shai's I Don't Wanna Be Alone. She was also seen in Tupac's Temptations. She also appeared on the cover page of Glamour, Seventeen, Ebony, and Essence magazines. The actor made her film debut with Waiting to Exhale and was seen in films like Senseless, Trois, Deliver Us from Eva, Brothers in Arms, Cloud 9, I Know Who Killed Me and Trapped: Haitian Nights. She was later seen in Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta and was a cast of The Celebrity Apprentice 7. She is all set to feature in The Real Housewives All-Stars.

Other ventures of Kenya Moore

Kenya published her book Game, Get Some!: What Women Really Want in 2007. She also directed and produced her film Trapped: Haitian Nights. In 2013, she released her own fitness video titled Kenya Moore: Booty Boot Camp. She turned into an entrepreneur in 2014 after launching her own hair care product brand Moore Hair.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image source: Kenya Moore's Instagram