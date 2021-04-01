Seaspiracy, from the makers of Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning 2014 film Cowspiracy, casts doubt on the concept of sustainable fishing, sheds a light on the aquaculture sector, and presents the theory of "blood shrimp," seafood contaminated with slave labour and human rights violations. The 90-minute film, which was released last week, is already trending on the site as one of the Top 10 most watched films and programmes, and has earned acclaim from celebrities. Seaspiracy: Unsustainable Fishing is directed by Ali Tabrizi, a young British activist and filmmaker who sought explanations in the wake of the oceans' devastation. Plastic Pollution Coalition Seaspiracy is one of the topics the film touched upon that has caused a lot of controversies.

What is Seaspiracy about?

The film claimed that plastic in addition to fishing is a significant threat to the oceans. There are movements all over the place encouraging us to abandon the use of disposable straws. The solution to plastic packaging is clothing made out of synthetic fibres. Also the main source of plastic waste, the documentary proves, is the fishing industry and not the common things that we are told about. According to journalist and environmentalist George Monbiot, even those who speak about plastic in the oceans are hesitant to clarify what makes up the majority of the plastic: fishing nets and gear.

He also explains that they make up 46% of the Pacific Plastic Island, which poses a much greater threat to marine life than tiny cotton swabs. Most organisations supporting the end of plastics and saving the oceans, Tabrizi discovered, were more interested in promoting the end of chewing gum and other small products – without endorsing the fishing industry or plastic waste from machinery and nets on the high seas. It also reveals that the well-known plastic straws account for just 0.03 per cent of the plastic that enters the ocean. Earth Island Institute in Seaspiracy is shown to be paying the Plastic Pollution Coalition to hide its crimes.

The counterclaim from Plasticpollutioncoalition.org was, Plastic Pollution Coalition is a program of Earth Island Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit incorporated and operating under California law. Plastic Pollution Coalition and other protection and environmental groups are misrepresented as companies funded by the commercial fishing industry in the recent Netflix film Seaspiracy. Earth Island Institute does not finance the Plastic Pollution Coalition, nor does it partner with Earth Island Institute on other initiatives to support the commercial fishing industry. Plastic Pollution Coalition has a small but mighty workforce that supports a growing global alliance of over 1,200 groups, companies, and thought leaders from 75 countries working to eradicate plastic pollution and its harmful effects on humans, wildlife, rivers, oceans, and the atmosphere.

