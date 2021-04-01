What Is Seaspiracy About? Here's What Fans Should Know About Netflix's New Documentary

Produced by Kip Anderson and directed by British filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, Netflix's new documentary titled Seaspiracy depicts the damaging impact of commercial fishing and other water-related activities. It's narrated by Ali, who, since the beginning, has been obsessed with the ocean and its beauty. After he stumbled upon various reports about the death of several aquatic species, he decided to dig in deeper and understand why the sealife was diminishing. Here's what Seaspiracy on Netflix unfolds.

What is Seaspiracy about?

Ali also called up several organisations to foster them to stop the plague of plastics but in vain. He talks about the damage that it does to humans and sea-species, considering that up to 85 per cent of the oxygen people breathe comes from the seas. The documentary also emphasises on labels like Dolphin Safe and the Marine Stewardship Council.

Apart from this, several other issues like lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to ailments and several other problems are also highlighted in the documentary. Netizens opined their views about the same and Seaspicracy has been trending on Twitter ever since it was unveiled on the digital platform. While a bunch of netizens detailed the "an alarming global corruption", many drew comparisons between more than "45% of the plastics in the ocean comprise of fishing equipment" and "0.03% of straws".

A user tweeted, "If you care about climate change, pollution, plastic production, human rights, animals, fossil fuels, corruption, corporate greed, indigenous peoples, deadly diseases, oil spills, or the survival of the planet, you need to watch Seaspiracy on Netflix," whereas another user penned, "This film has emboldened people to feel they are now experts & have begun calling out organization that do not promote giving up seafood completely. This is not what a film should inspire an audience to do. This hurts hardworking activists."

According to a Vogue report, David Phillips, director of the International Marine Mammal Project of the Earth Island Institute, responded to the documentary and said in a statement that the dolphin-safe tuna programme is responsible for the largest decline in dolphin deaths by tuna fishing vessels in history. He added that Dolphin-kill levels have been reduced by more than 95 per cent, preventing the indiscriminate slaughter of more than 100,000 dolphins every year. Overall, while Seaspiracy opened the eyes of many, several people had mixed reactions.

Netizens react

I've tweeted so much about this but I literally don't care who it pisses off because this is a huge issue!!



As a consumer, YOU have the power to drive change.

— Gabrielle (@gabwatson) March 24, 2021

The terms 'ocean friendly', 'dolphin safe tuna', 'ocean wise', 'sustainable fish' are just marketing ploys. Quite gobsmacked by this interview. Employee of Earth Island admitting dolphin friendly tuna doesn't guarantee dolphins aren't harmed during tuna fishing. #Seaspiracy — Josie Kitt (@JosieKitt) March 25, 2021

Protecting and comforting a friend in trouble. Fish feel and create bonds. Please leave them off your plate #Seaspiracy — GreenFuzz (@molesuk) March 25, 2021

I'm not ashamed to say I just sat and cried. I don't even eat seafood and I cried! Please watch this with an open mind and be willing to challenge the societal norms that you follow when you put your fork to your mouth. Please #Seaspiracy

— Richard Dowling (@DowlingWildlife) March 24, 2021