What Time Does 3% Season 4 Release On Netflix? Find Details About The Show Inside

The Brazilian dystopian thriller 3% first arrived on Netflix in 2016. Four years later, the thriller series is set to release its fourth and final season. 3% Season 4 will arrive on Netflix on Friday, August 14. Netflix is yet to announce the number of episodes this final season will entail. However, looking at the previous three seasons of the series, fans can expect at least either 8 or 10 episodes. Helmed by Pedro Aguilera, 3% stars Brazilian actors’ João Miguel and Bianca Comparato in the lead roles. Read on to know, “What time does 3% season 4 release on Netflix?”

What time does 3% season 4 release on Netflix?

3% will release on Netflix at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. Viewers in Brazil will be able to stream the show at 5:00 am Brasilia Standard Time. The United Kingdom viewers will be able to stream the Brazilian show at 8:00 am BST. 3% of viewers will be available for viewers in India at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix subscribers from Australia will be able to stream the show at 5 pm AEST.

3% Season 4 Netflix: About the series

3% is the first Portuguese-language Netflix original series. It is also Netflix’s second non-English production, after the Spanish-language series Club de Cuervos. The dystopian drama is set in an unspecified future wherein 20-year-old individuals from the impoverished "Inland" get a once in a lifetime opportunity to escape their miserable lives.

The youngsters have to participate in and complete ‘The Process’, and upon its successful completion they will be allowed to advance to the affluence of the distant "Offshore" society. However, ‘The Process’ has been designed in such a way by the authorities, that only 3% of the participants are successful in completing it. Most of the unsuccessful participants are simply eliminated.

3% Reviews: Here are the reviews of the 3 seasons

On it’s IMDb page, 3% has received an average of 7.4 stars out of 10. According to the shows’ IMDb page, the highly successful Netflix show started as a three-part web series which was first released to YouTube. However, soon after its release on YouTube, Netflix bought its rights to make a full season of the show.

Reportedly, the pitch for the show was rejected by all major Brazilian cable networks back in 2011. This had left the makers with no other option but to release it on the free video streaming website YouTube. The IMDb page of the show also mentions that the population of Brazil, where the series is produced and set, is approximately 3% of the total of Earth's population.

