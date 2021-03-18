What Time Does 'Country Comfort' Release On Netflix? Read About Netflix's Original Sitcom

Country Comfort is one major throwback to the era of dramedy sitcoms with laughter tracks and bursts of emotions accompanying throughout the episodes. One look at the trailer and the viewer will immediately be teleported to the early 2000s and begin to reminisce the past. It's almost unbelievable that the series was made today, which speaks lengths about the makers who planned and executed it. Here's everything you need to know about the Country Comfort release date.

What time does Country Comfort release on Netflix?

County Comfort is all set to premiere on March 19, 2021, on Netflix. The sitcom is narrated in 10 episodes and will be released all at the same time in the platform's classic binge format. The show has Katherine McPhee as the lead who had previously swooned the nation with her powerful performance on American Idol season 5. The singer-turned-actress fits perfectly into this show as its premise attempts to blend music with slapstick comedy.

Since it's a Netflix original, people are gazing at the show with high expectations. Its first look in the form of a trailer was well received and saw an estimated 1 Lakh views. Country Comfort on Netflix tells the story of an aspiring young country singer whose life shifts in an unexpected direction when she gets fired from the bar she had been working with. Later that night when rain riots the city, she seeks help from a nearby house for shelter and eventually gets mistaken for a nanny. Things take a turn when she chooses to play the part and become a nanny. For a girl seeking a band all her life to make it as a singer, she finds the missing pieces in this family.

Netflix has successfully grown from being a platform that delivers previously released licensed content to now indulging in making original movies and shows. It already has a number of original sitcoms under its radar, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Ranch for instance. Netflix users are looking forward to this latest sitcom because of the popularity of the former two and other original shows that have dawned on the platform. Watch the trailer here -