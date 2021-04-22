What Time Does 'Haunted: Latin America' Release On Netflix? Al You Need To Know

The trailer for Haunted: Latin America grasped its audience's attention quickly as different people recall and comment on their ghostly experiences. The trailer has interview subjects saying, “That house was definitely haunted”, “I saw the devil”, “Evil is everywhere”, “It’s so mortifying, so terrifying". These dialogues definitely raised the curiosity in viewers especially with Netflix describing the stories to be true. If you are also intrigued to know what actually happened to these people recounting their horror encounters, learn what time does Haunted: Latin America release on Netflix

What Time Does Haunted: Latin America Release On Netflix?

As mentioned above, Haunted: Latin America season 1 on Netflix has people narrating their real-life paranormal experiences with the documentary series recreating the scenarios for visual effect. With incidents recited by people from countries like Mexico and Colombia, this Spanish language series is the Latin American version of Haunted. Haunted, which released in 2018, was called “entertaining” by several reviewers because of the show’s dramatic effects. For anyone who wishes to see this upcoming rendition of the Haunted, below are the Haunted: Latin America release date and time.

The Haunted: Latin America release date was March 31 (Wednesday), thus the series is already available for streaming on the giant. Similar to Haunted, the Spanish version may also have six episodes but there is no official information regarding the number of episodes. As for the Haunted: Latin America release time, the OTT platform released it around 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time/3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. That is 1:30 PM India Standard Time.

As much as some people enjoyed watching the Haunted series on Netflix, some were sceptical of it. The series was criticised for falsely claiming to be based on real incidents. Several took to social media to mock the series for it. One Twitter user called it “most transparently fake.” Even the IMDb ratings for the series is as low as 4.5 out of 10. Nevertheless, the two seasons did interest a lot of people with some finding it fun to watch rather than scary.

Other than Haunted: Latin America, At Eternity’s Gate is also becoming available on the OTT platform on March 31. The movie shows Vincent Van Gogh’s last days in France as he does some of his eclectic paintings. For fans of the supernatural or horror genre, It: Chapter 2 is going to become available on Netflix from April 10.

Image Courtesy: Haunted: Latin America Season 1 on Netflix