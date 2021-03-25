What Time Does Invincible Release On Amazon Prime? Details About The Superhero Drama

Invincible has been one of the most anticipated animated series for quite some time now. Amazon Prime is all set to release Invincible season 1 on its platform. It is an adult animated superhero drama series that is based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman. As the Invincible season 1 release date is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about what time does Invincible release on Amazon Prime. Here is a look at the Invincible release date and time on Amazon Prime.

Invincible season 1 release date

Invincible season 1 on Amazon Prime will be premiering on March 26, 2021. The audience all over the world will be able to watch the show on their devices from tomorrow on Amazon Prime. The first three episodes will be dropping on the platform tomorrow on March 26. The series is expected to have eight episodes. After the premiering of the first three episodes, a new episode will be dropping every Friday until April 30, 2021. One just needs to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime to stream the superhero drama on their device from this Friday. Here is a look at the Invincible season 1 release time.

What time does Invincible release on Amazon Prime?

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all their new shows at 12 am GMT on the release date. Therefore, the Invincible season 1 release time can also be expected to be at midnight on March 26, 2021, according to GMT. This means that the show will be available to stream at 8 PM according to Eastern time. The Indian subscribers will be able to stream the show on their devices from 5.30 AM on March 26, 2021. Here is a look at the details about Invincible season 1 on Amazon Prime.

Invincible season 1 on Amazon Prime

The plot of the Invincible season 1 revolves around Mark Grayson who is a normal teenager but he has a father who is the most powerful superhero on the planet. The boy then begins to develop his own powers as he turns 17 and gets into his dad’s teachings. The animated series features several big names in the voice actor list. Invincible season 1 cast includes Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett among others. Here is a look at the Invincible season 1 trailer.

