What Time Does 'Love Alarm' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Here's More About The New Season

South Korean shows and films are taking over Netflix recently. The streaming platform is reeling with content from South Korean filmmakers and the audiences seem pleased with it. Love Alarm is one of the most popular South Korean shows on Netflix. Season 1 of the show hit the floors of Netflix in 2019 and fans have been yearning for the second season ever since. The trailer for Love Alarm season 2 was released on YouTube on Feb 26 and has already garnered 2 million-plus views. Find out what time does Love Alarm season 2 release on Netflix.

What time does Love Alarm season 2 release on Netflix?

Love Alarm season 2 release date is March 12, 2021. Love Alarm season 2 release time is 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Korean viewers can begin viewing this show at 5:00 PM, Friday on March 12. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Love Alarm 2 release time for Indian viewers will be 1:30 PM IST on March 12. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

More about Love Alarm season 2 release on Netflix

The hit Netflix show is based on Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young. The story of this drama follows the life of a high school girl in a society that has been greatly influenced by a mobile app. This app is capable of notifying people when someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them. Fans would be surprised to know that a report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Love Alarm was the first show picked up by Netflix. It was one of Netflix’s top released in the year 2019.