What Time Does 'Raat Baaki Hai' Release On Zee5? Details About The Dark Suspense Thriller

Steaming platform Zee 5 had announced in 2020 that they are coming up with a new show titled Raat Baaki Hai. Adapted by Ballygunge-1990, a popular play, the dark suspense thriller is soon set to make its place in the web space. Helmed by Avinash Das, the film is set in Rajasthan and the story revolves around a night of thousand knives between two estranged lovers. The series will feature Paoli Dam, Annup Soni, and Rahul Dev in the lead and has been described as a story of "love, deception, and revenge." Zee 5 had taken to their social media space to announce the Raat Baaki Hai release date along with its poster last month in March.

What time does Raat Baaki Hai release on Zee5?

Raat Baaki Hai is set to premiere on Friday, April 16 on the Zee 5 app. The official synopsis of the series on the app reads, "You're in a rush to be a murder suspect, and as the story unfolds, the unexpected twists and turns will stun the audience." The web series will show two estranged lovers meeting under strange circumstances one night 12 years after being separated from each other. Check out the poster of Raat Baaki Hai.

Raat Baaki Hai on Zee5

Post the release date announcement, Zee 5 has been sharing snippets of the web series giving the netizens a small glimpse into its characters. Starting with Annup Soni, he will be playing the lead role of Kartik Sharma in the web series who has a lot of skeletons in his closet and is accused of the murder of Vaani Kapoor played by Dipanita Sharma. Vaani is found dead under mysterious circumstances and her murder sets off a series of misadventures.

Paoli Dam will be playing the role of Vasuki, Kartik's former love interest, and meets Kartik 6 years after they have broken up. Vasuki was once blindly in love with Kartik but now she has moved on and is able to decipher Kartik's underlying intentions.

Rahul Dev will be portraying the role of Superintendent Ahlawat who has been handed the case and will leave no stone unturned in the murder investigation starting with finding out everything about Kartik past and present.

Raat Baaki Hai release time

The web series will be premiering on April 16 and will be available for Zee 5 premium members. The web series like all other web series on the app should be released at midnight i.e at 12 am on Friday on the streaming platform.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Zee 5 Instagram)