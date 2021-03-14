What Time Does Zero Chill Release On Netflix? Details About Upcoming Sports Drama Show

Zero Chill is an upcoming British Canadian sports drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Reigner. The trailer of the show created a storm on social media among the netizens who expressed their enthusiasm for the show. Lately, a number of people online have been trend searching “What time does Zero Chill release on Netflix” and “Zero Chill release date” on the OTT giant.

Zero Chill release date

The trailer of Zero Chill reveals that it will release on OTT giant Netflix on March 15th, 2021.

What time does Zero Chill release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, following the same pattern, the Zero Chill release time can also be expected to be at midnight on Monday, March 15, 2021, according to PT. The Indian Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the movie from 1.30 pm IST on Monday, while Mexican users can watch the show from 2 am Monday. According to Eastern Time, Zero Chill on Netflix will be available to stream from 3 am on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Plot

Zero Chill is a sports drama about 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac. The two love the ice and are talented in ice sports. While Kayla loves figure skating, Mac is a talented ice hockey player. Seeing Mac’s talent, he gets a scholarship at a legendary Ice Hockey academy in the UK.

Seeing the opportunity, their family uproots their lives and moves across the Atlantic. Kayla is upset to see how her parents upended her life and put Mac’s ambitions before her own. As they move to a new country, Kayla must begin everything from scratch and make a name for herself once again. She must once again find her place on the rink and get out of the shadow of her brother.

Watch the trailer of the upcoming series, Zero Chill below.

Cast of the show

The show is created by Kristie Falkous and John Regier and stars Grace Beedie and Dakota Benjamin in lead roles. While Grace will portray the character of Kayla in the show, Dakota will be seen playing Mac. In supporting roles, Dough Rao, Sarah Jane Potts, Jade Ma, Oscar Skagerberg will be seen.