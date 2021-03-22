When Calls The Heart Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In This Drama Series

When Calls the Heart is a Canadian-American television drama series, inspired by Janette Oke's book of the same name from her Canadian West series. The series premiered on the Hallmark Channel in the United States in the January of 2014 and on April 26, 2020, Hallmark Channel announced via a video from Krakow that the series would return for its eighth season, which premiered on February 21, 2021. The plot of the series revolves around Elizabeth Thatcher, a cultured young teacher in 1910, who fears leaving her comfortable world in the city. But when she accepts a teaching position in a frontier town, she finds new purpose and love with a handsome Royal Canadian Mountie. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of When Calls The Heart.

When Calls The Heart cast

Erin Krakow

When Calls The Heart characters include Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, portrayed on screen by Erin Krakow. She essays the character of a passionate young teacher from city life. She finds herself in Coal Valley, a small community on the Canadian frontier in need of a teacher, and quickly discovers that it is not an easy place to live, lacking the creature comforts and luxuries of her privileged life with her family. Erin is an American actor and producer, most well-known for her role in the Lifetime TV series titled Army Wives. She went on to study drama at the Juilliard School in New York City, and began her acting career on stage, with roles in The Importance of Being Earnest, George the Fourth, and Steel Magnolias. Her other works include Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, Good Girls Revolt, Engaging Father Christmas among others.



Daniel Lissing

When Calls The Heart cast has Daniel Lissing portraying the character of Jack Thornton on screen. His character Jack Thornton is a man of stout character and integrity and often finds himself protecting and saving people. Daniel played Elizabeth's love interest on the show from seasons one to five. The Australian actor is most popularly known for playing Conrad De Groot in Crownies in 2011 and he also appeared in the American military drama Last Resort. His other works include The Cure, Home And Away, Out Of The Blue, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce among others.

Lori Loughlin

The cast of When Calls The Heart includes Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton, a Coal Valley woman whose husband and son die in the mining accident. She becomes the protagonist's first friend in the new place. Loughlin is an American actor and producer, known for her role as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. Her other works include The Edge of Night, 90210, Garage Sale Mystery, among others. She also was a co-creator, producer, and star of the two seasons of The WB series Summerland from 2004-2005.

Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner portrays Bill Avery, who is a quiet but skilled man and acts as the town's sheriff and later becomes the town's judge. Wagner is an American actor and singer, best known for his roles on the soap operas like General Hospital, Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place. Jack also guest-starred on primetime television in notable programs such as Monk, Hot in Cleveland, and Castle.

Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls The Heart?

The recent episode of When Calls the Heart has left viewers wondering if Paul Greene who portrays the role of Dr. Carson Shepherd in the show, is all set to take an exit from the family drama just like ex co-star Daniel Lissing, who left the show after season 5. The speculations began when the plot featured Carson getting an offer to travel to Baltimore for a prestigious fellowship. The makers of When Calls the Heart have neither confirmed nor dismissed the rumors regarding Paul Greene's exit and viewers of the show will have to wait till the next episode to know what happens next.

Image Credits: When Calls The Heart Official Instagram Account