When Calls The Heart Season 8 Finale Spoilers: Who Will Elizabeth Choose? Nathan Or Lucas?

When Calls the Heart is ready to bid goodbye to its Season 8. The new season has been no less than a tumultuous journey for the Hope Valley villagers. While Hope Valley is battling new changes around them, Elizabeth plans to move on from Jack and start a new life, but whom will she choose? So here are some When Calls the Heart Season 8 Finale Spoilers one can expect.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Finale Spoilers

Hallmark Channel’s most popular show, When Calls the Heart will be concluding its Season 8 on May 9. Ahead of the season, Hearties a.k.a. the fans of the show can expect quite a lot of pivotal moments on the show. As mentioned earlier, Hope Valley will be witnessing major changes this Season 8 finale. According to the Synopsis available on SpoilerTV, the When Calls the Heart Season 8 Finale episode has been titled, “The Kiss”.

This episode is a major reference to Elizabeth’s life-changing situation on the show. As Hearties out there are aware of this, Elizabeth lost her husband Jack Thorton during a camp. Jack’s death affected Elizabeth deeply but now she plans to start a new life. She has two competitive suitors in her life i.e. Nathan and Lucas. Whoever, Elizabeth chooses will play an important role in deciding her future.

Elizabeth has made her mind and has realized who she is meant to be with. Even though, Lucas and Nathan have both tried their best to make her happy the latter seems to be on the losing side of things. Since Elizabeth finds out that Nathan indirectly played a role in Jack’s death. This piece of information could turn the tables in favour Lucas.

Talking about other changes in Hope Valley, Elizabeth’s school is under a major threat. Since school inspector Landis comes to town. But he enters with news that could change things in Elizabeth’s school forever. Landis reveals that Country Board of Education wants to bring Elizabeth’s school under their wing. This decision could affect Elizabeth’s dream of teaching blind kids at her school.

In Season 8 episode 11, it Is revealed that if Elizabeth starts teaching blind kids at her school the district could completely shut it down. Since, our leading lady is not qualified to teach visually impaired kids. While Elizabeth asks Billy to help in the matter, she also tries to convince Landis. But receiving help in this situation seems quite difficult.