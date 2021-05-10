'When Calls The Heart' Season 8 Review: Netizens Call It A 'great Season'

Hallmark Channel's popular series, When Calls The Heart season 8 has wrapped up recently. When Calls The Heart season 8 continues to get strong ratings from its viewers. According to Nielsen, the eighth season has averaged three million total viewers, and it has become the most-watched original scripted television series on an ad-supported cable. According to Deadline, the flagship series has been renewed for its season 9. The announcement was made recently by Erin Krakow after airing the When Calls The Heart Season 8 finale.

When Calls The Heart Season 8 review

@hallmarkchannel Great season of When Calls The Heart. I loved the story line, the ending, and Elizabeth's choice (Lucas). Can't wait until next season. Great job!!!! — Cynthia Darlene (@CynthiaDarlene8) May 10, 2021

I am over the moon happy with how season 8 of When Calls the Heart ended!!! #TeamLucas #Lucabeth #WCTH #Hearties — Cynthia Hilston (@cynthiahilston) May 10, 2021

Dear @hallmarkchannel,



We've loved When Calls the Heart for 8 seasons now, we love this cast, the crew, writers, characters, etc.

We need Hope Valley now more than ever before!

Please renew this ratings hit for a S9!🙏🏼#Hearties❤ #Season9WouldBeDivine @SCHeartHome @brbird pic.twitter.com/OTmxoAO7MS — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) March 29, 2021

When Calls The Heart season 8 has received much love from its viewers. Many fans applauded When Calls The Heart cast and crew members for their performances and storyline. Many fans have taken to their Twitter handles and shared their review of the series. A fan called its season 8 'great' and wrote that she 'loved the storyline, the ending, and Elizabeth's choice (Lucas)'. She added that she 'can't wait until next season'. Another one said that she is 'over the moon happy with how the season ended'. A netizen tweeted that 'we've loved the series for 8 seasons now, we love this cast, the crew, writers, characters, etc'. She continued that they 'need Hope Valley now more than ever before'.

When Calls the Heart season 8 finale tonight.

Very exciting.

It’s bittersweet as I’ll miss live-watching & tweeting.

But i’m SO grateful for this show, the #hearties and this journey.

Hopefully @hallmarkchannel will give the green light for a season 9! 💛 pic.twitter.com/QpnzD4ekJD — Jelsy.🌻 (@iam_jelsy) May 10, 2021

I should be sleeping but I’m still processing that episode of When Calls The Heart! Also there’s only 1 more episode left from Season 8 and that’s the season finale! #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart — AbbyLovesHarryStyles (@AbbyAbbyb1) May 3, 2021

Wow, great episode of When Calls the Heart tonight! Can’t believe there is only one more in Season 8. The season went so fast. Hoping for Season 9! #Season9wouldbedivine #Hearties @SCHeartHome @hallmarkchannel — Tracey Larlham (@tlcreativespace) May 3, 2021

We're almost at the end of Season 8, #Hearties! Take a @ParadeMagazine exclusive sneak peek of this week's all new When Calls the Heart! @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/2MDE1wJH8E — K. L. Connie Wang 王冠琳 (@BeTheBuddha) April 29, 2021

@hallmarkchannel Thank you for supporting 8 Seasons so far of When Calls the Heart! #Hearties love great family programming and would love to have a 9th Season to celebrate!! #Hearties #Season9wouldbedivine — Pam Hyer (@Pam_Hyer) April 19, 2021

i think this scene needs a repost coz its everything ❤️😍🥰🔥 #TeamLucas #LucaBeth Elizabeth and Lucas Come Close to a Kiss - When Calls the Heart Season 8... https://t.co/dfamQnxD8f via @YouTube — HH (@lanuevanormal) April 2, 2021

When Calls The Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

The romance drama features Erin along with Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry. The series is inspired by Janette Oke's novel and it is executively produced by Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm. Erin, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, and Amanda Phillips Atkins co-executive produced the show. The series is bankrolled by WCTH 8 Productions Inc. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.

