'When Calls The Heart' Season 8 Review: Netizens Call It A 'great Season'

Hallmark Channel's popular series When Calls The Heart season 8 has wrapped up recently.

When Calls The Heart season 8 review

Hallmark Channel's popular series, When Calls The Heart season 8 has wrapped up recently. When Calls The Heart season 8 continues to get strong ratings from its viewers. According to Nielsen, the eighth season has averaged three million total viewers, and it has become the most-watched original scripted television series on an ad-supported cable. According to Deadline, the flagship series has been renewed for its season 9. The announcement was made recently by Erin Krakow after airing the When Calls The Heart Season 8 finale. 

When Calls The Heart Season 8 review

When Calls The Heart season 8 has received much love from its viewers. Many fans applauded When Calls The Heart cast and crew members for their performances and storyline. Many fans have taken to their Twitter handles and shared their review of the series. A fan called its season 8 'great' and wrote that she 'loved the storyline, the ending, and Elizabeth's choice (Lucas)'. She added that she 'can't wait until next season'. Another one said that she is 'over the moon happy with how the season ended'. A netizen tweeted that 'we've loved the series for 8 seasons now, we love this cast, the crew, writers, characters, etc'. She continued that they 'need Hope Valley now more than ever before'. 

When Calls The Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

The romance drama features Erin along with Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry. The series is inspired by Janette Oke's novel and it is executively produced by Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm. Erin, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, and Amanda Phillips Atkins co-executive produced the show. The series is bankrolled by WCTH 8 Productions Inc. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.

