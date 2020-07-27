When Did Joey King And Jacob Elordi Break Up? Are Elle And Noah Together In Real Life?

Joey King and Jacob Elordi portray Elle and Noah in Netflix’s hit film The Kissing Booth and its sequel The Kissing Booth 2. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the 20-year-old American actor Joey King and the 23-year-old Australian Actor Jacob Elordi started filming The Kissing Booth 2, over a year after their breakup. Read on to find out, “When did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up?”

When did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up?

According to the reports of a media portal, King and Elordi first met each other in January 2017, when they started filming the first instalment of Netflix’s hit rom-com film The Kissing Booth. While Joey King played the lead character of Elle Evans, a high school junior, Jacob Elordi played Noah Flynn, a high school senior who is Elle’s love interest.

According to an interview given by Joey King to a well-known entertainment portal, at the time, she revealed that they had become good friends on the set of the film and began dating a month or two after the filming began.

Media reports also suggest that while there was no official confirmation about the couple’s relationship, they often posted each other’s pictures on their Instagram handles. The ex-couple was also seen making many public appearances together between 2017 and 2018. However, according to the reports of a media portal, Joey King and Jacob Elordi broke up sometime in 2018.

The pair reportedly split after a little over a year after they started dating. Media reports also suggest that they deleted each other’s romantically suggestive pictures from their respective Instagram handles. As the couple parted ways, they went on to work on a different project. Joey King took on the role of Gypsy Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries The Act. While the 23-year-old Australian hunk, Jacob Elordi starred in the series Euphoria alongside Zendaya.

Were Joey King and Jacob Elordi dating during Kissing Booth 2?

As The Kissing Booth 2 was filmed in 2019, it is clear that Joey King and Jacob Elordi reunited on the sets of the film a little over a year after their breakup to play Elle and Noah again. According to the reports of a media portal, Jacob Elordi is currently dating the 23-year-old American actor Zendaya. Joey King is reportedly dating The Act producer Steven Piet.

