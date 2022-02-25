When Is 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Releasing On Netflix? Where Can Fans Watch BBC Series?

The journey of the Shelby family will soon be coming to an end with Peaky Blinders season 6. The sixth and final season of BBC's period crime drama will premiere this week on BBC One and iPlayer, the show will also be released on Netflix. The show led by Cillian Murphy first went on air in 2013 and has received widespread critical acclaim and popularity amongst viewers. Read on to find out more information about the release date and time of Peaky Blinders Season 6.

When is Peaky Blinders Season 6 releasing on Netflix?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on 27 February 2022. The show will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK and outside the UK, it will stream on Netflix. The previous five seasons of the BBC series have had six episodes each season, so it is expected that the final chapter will also follow that pattern. The first episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 will be called 'Black Day'. Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 debuts on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One and Netflix.

The official synopsis of Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 reads,

"Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary who is finally making his move."

The series focuses on the life of the Shelby crime family as they seek to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of World War I. The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Murphy’s Thomas Shelby and is joined by the late Helen McCrory as his Aunt Polly and Paul Anderson as his older brother Arthur. The series has also featured the likes of Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Season five of the show aired back in 2019 and the production on the sixth and final season of the show was originally slated to go on floors in March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVD-19 pandemic. However, the filming officially got underway earlier this year in January.

