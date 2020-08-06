When 'Money Heist' Fan Surprised Úrsula Corberó With His Tokyo Tattoo; See Photos

Netflix recently revealed that the fifth season of Money Heist will also mark the final adventure in the series. With the series coming to an end with the fifth season, it is evident that Money Heist has garnered a cult status amid fans all around the world. The fourth season for Money Heist was received positively amid fans who have been vocal about their love for characters from the series.

Characters like Profesor, Berlin, Rio and Denver have become fan favourites. But, one character from Money Heist which has received an outpour of love has been Tokyo who is played by Úrsula Corberó. The fandom for the character has been such that fans have also tattooed Tokyo's character on their bodies. Back in 2019, one such fan had managed to surprise Úrsula Corberó with his Tokyo tattoo. Check it out below:

When Money Heist fan surprised Úrsula Corberó

This incident is from back in July 2019. Úrsula along with her Money Heist cast members Luka Peros, Miguel Herran, Esther-Acebo and Jaime Lorente had attended the Piazza De Papel in Italy. The paparazzi and fans were present around that time and the cast joyously interacted with all the fans present there. Úrsula was left surprised when one fan came up to her and showcased a tattoo of her character Tokyo's face on his thigh. The gesture stunned Úrsula and amused the rest of the cast as they got clicked by the paparazzi. Check out the photos below:

ðð„ð–ð’: Úrsula Corberó attends the #PiazzaDePapel event @ Piazza Affari on July 17, 2019 in Milan, Italy.



On the other hand, the series creator Álex Pina recently sat down for an interview with an entertainment weekly and revealed what the final season of Money Heist will have in store for the fans. According to the creator, the series will be moving away from its staple 'chess game'-like genre and move into a war strategy. The final 10 episodes of the series are also going to showcase the story of Denver's childhood friend Manila played by Belén Cuesta. The gang of Money Heist is going to be pushed into irreversible situations to build the stakes in the final season.

