Where Are 'Hwarang' Actors, Park Seo-joon, Go Ara And Park Hyung-sik Now?

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is a South Korean television series that streams on Netflix and aired everyday on KBS2 from Dec 2016 to Feb 2017. Created by Han Suk-won and Park Sung-hye, the series stars Park Seo-Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung-Sik in lead roles. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth follows the story of an elite group of young men called Hwarang. Let us take a look at where is the Hwarang cast now.

What is the cast of Hwarang doing now?

Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon is a South Korean actor best known for his roles in television dramas. The actor has appeared in series like Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), She Was Pretty (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017), Fight for My Way (2017), What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), and Itaewon Class (2020). He is also associated with films like Chronicles of Evil (2015), Midnight Runners (2017), The Divine Fury (2019), Perfect Game (2011) among many others. Park Seo-joon, who played one of Hwarang's characters, Moo-myung, will be next seen in movies, Dream and Concrete Utopia, scheduled to be released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Go Ara

Go Ara played one of the lead Hwarang's characters, Kim Ah-ro. She is an actor and model. Go Ara is best known for her appearance in the television series Sharp (2003). She has also been featured in Heading to the Ground (2009), Reply 1994 (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), Black (2017), Ms. Hammurabi (2018), Haechi (2019) and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020). Go Ara has churned out movies including Phantom Detective (2016), The Magician (2015), Pacemaker (2012) among many others.

Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik aka Hyungsik is not only a South Korean actor but also a singer and dancer. The star is a member of the South Korean boy group ZE:A. Park has worked in films like Justin and the Knights of Valour (2013), Trolls (2017), Juror 8 (2019) and many others. He is also known for his roles in The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), and Suits (2018). Park Hyung-sik stars as Sammaekjong on Hwarang.

IMAGE: STILL FROM HWARANG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.