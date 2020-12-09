Where Is Katie Stubblefield Now? Here's The Story Of Youngest Face Transplant Recipient

The disclaimer: The following story contains graphic content. Viewers discretion is advised.

In 2018, the story of Katie Stubblefield reached every corner of the world. At the age of 21, the Mississippi resident the youngest person to receive a face transplant in the United States and was the 40th person in the world to undergo the surgery. Recently National Geographic aired an episode featuring her journey of incredible resilience as she underwent the procedure. However, when Katie was a star student and a promising athlete at her Mississippi high school, with college ambitions, no one would have thought that she would attempt suicide and the failed attempt would change her life so drastically. Find out “Where is Katie Stubblefield now?”

Katie Stubblefield and her inspiring story

In an interview with ABC Katie’s father Robb Stubblefield, stated that as a high schooler Katie was driven for a purpose. As a kid, she played soccer from the time she was, only 4 years old. However towards the end of high school, amidst the stress of graduating and applying for colleges, Katie’s life took a perilous detour.

Towards the last year of her high school, Katie was experiencing a stressful year. The high school senior was suffering from health problems related to an appendectomy. Unfortunately, both of Katie's parents had lost their jobs, teaching at her high school. Then on the fateful day of March 25, 2014, Katie’s boyfriend broke up with her.

The report further reveals that an angry and upset Katie left school early and drove over to her older brother Robert's house. Robert immediately informed Alesia, Katie’s mom, that she was out of school. As Alesia arrived, Robert heard a sound similar to a door slam. When they went inside, the bathroom door was shut and Katie was on the other side.

Katie Stubblefield before and after

Source: Cleveland Clinic (Official website)

Katie didn’t open the door but the smell of gun powder quickly began spreading. In a raging teenage impulse, Katie had taken her brother's hunting rifle, put it under her chin and pulled the trigger. The family thought that Katie was no more until the paramedics arrived and said that they sensed a pulse. Katie was rushed to the emergency room.

While the 18 year’s old life was saved following a series of 17 surgeries to reconstruct her face, it was 3 years later that she was ready to receive a transplant, making her the youngest in the United States at the age of 21. Katie’s face donor was Adrea Schneider, a 31-year-old single mother who had struggled with addiction and died of an overdose. Schneider was raised by her grandmother, Sandra Bennington, who had to make the profound decision of face donation.

Source: Cleveland Clinic (Official website)

It was after 31 hours on the operating table, with the surgeons working on joining the intricate nerve endings and blood vessels restored, that Katie finally had her new face. Her family visited her soon after to see their daughter’s new face for the first time. After undergoing face surgery, Katie naturally spent a lot of time in healing. She was also enrolled in rehab.

Where is Katie Stubblefield now?

Source: Cleveland Clinic (Official website)

Following her surgery, she had gruelling training in rehab to bring as much normalcy back to her life, as is possible. In an interview with Nightline, Katie said, when she touched her face with her hand, she was able to feel whole again. She said that she wanted her face back and she was willing to do whatever it takes. According to another report in The Nightline, now at the age of 23, Katie is still adjusting to life with a new nose and lips as well as a new outlook. Katie still hasn’t gained her vision back, but it is improving.

The family is reportedly still living in the Ronald McDonald house. Katie’s parents Rob and Alesia oversee everything with Katie, from her therapy to her anti-rejection medications. They told The Nightline that even through this ordeal, Katie has not lost her sense of humour. At the moment the young woman does not have any social media presence.

