Where To Watch 'A Quiet Place' Ahead Of The Release Of The Second Part? Find Out

A Quiet Place II is all set to release this May. However, the first part of the film hasn't made it to OTT platforms in India and cinephiles have been wondering where to watch A Quiet Place? Take a look at where can you watch the film and here's everything you need to know about the two parts.

Where to watch A Quiet Place?

A Quiet Place released the theatres in the US and other countries including India on April 6, 2018. But, the film is currently not streaming on any OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video in India. However, one can watch the film on YouTube by buying it or renting it. The price for buying the film which gives A Quiet Place download option is ₹570 for a High Definition resolution film and the Standard Definition is ₹370. Viewers can also rent the film for a stipulated time for ₹120 and ₹80, respectively. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

More about A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a horror film directed by John Krasinski and written by Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and Krasinski. The film stars actors like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The writers drew inspiration from films like Alien, No Country for Old Men, and In the Bedroom. The plot is about a post-apocalyptic world populated by blind creatures where a father and a mother struggle for survival and raise their children. The film also features Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as their children. A Quiet Place was nominated at the 91st Academy Awards for its Sound Editing.

About A Quiet Place Part II

Actors Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are seen reprising their roles as a mother and her children. The film will also feature Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski, who is directing the sequel as well, will also be seen in some flashbacks from the first part. The film had its premiere on March 8, 2020, but was postponed for a long time. It will now premiere on May 28, 2021, in New York.

