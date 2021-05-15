Where To Watch 'Big Fish'? Know All About Tim Burton's 2003 Directorial

Big Fish is a 2003 fantasy comedy-drama film helmed by Tim Burton. The film is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Daniel Wallace. The film revolves around a frustrated son who tries to determine the fact from fiction in his dying father's life. Read to head to find out where to watch Big Fish online.

Where to watch Big Fish?

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney and Billy Crudup in lead roles. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for the US audience in HD for $12.99 USD (Rs 954). Apart from Amazon Prime Videos, viewers can also watch the film on the following sites such as Acorn TV, AMC+, Apple TV+, BritBox, Discovery+. Since the movie was being bankrolled by Sony Pictures, it is also available to watch on the Sony Pictures Entertainment website as well.

About Big Fish plot

Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) was a young man from a small town in Alabama who was determined to follow his passions, venturing out into the big wide world in search of purpose and adventure. His path veered far and wide over the years, leading him to start a family but often bringing him home only long enough to regale his young son Will with tales of his adventures.

The older Edward (Albert Finney) has become a cypher to Will (Billy Crudup), who is now fully grown and living in Paris with his wife Joséphine (Marion Cotillard) and a baby on the way. So, when his mother Sandra (Jessica Lange) calls to tell him that Edward's health is deteriorating, Will returns home, hoping not only to mend his relationship with Edward but also to finally separate the reality of his father from the legend he spent a lifetime creating. Will then finally understands his father's love for life and passes on Edward's stories to his own son.

A look at Big Fish cast

Big Fish combines fantastical elements with genuine emotion, infusing its drama with deep humanity and, as a result, intensifying the impact of its payoff. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Edward Bloom (young), Albert Finney as Edward Bloom (old), Billy Crudup as Will Bloom and Jessica Lange as Sandra Bloom (old) in lead roles. Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Buscemi, Danny DeVito, Alison Lohman, Deep Roy, and Robert Guillaume star in supporting roles.

IMAGE: A still from Big Fish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.