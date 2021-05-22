Where Was 'Innocent' Series 2 Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Of The Murder Mystery Drama

The second instalment of the ITV drama series Innocent premiered on Monday, May 17. The murder mystery drama starring Katherine Kelly in the lead along with Jamie Bamber, Priyanga Burford, Shaun Dooley, Michael Stevenson, Laura Rollins, Janine Wood, and Amy-Leigh Hickman as other cat members has been garnering rave reviews from the audience. While the netizens are wowed by the plot twists for the crime thriller, they have also been talking about the beautiful locations that the series is shot in. Let's take a look at the Innocent Series 2 filming locations.

Where was Innocent series 2 filmed?

The plot of the series is centrally revolved around Sally Wright played by Katherine Kelly who is trying to clear her name after being wrongly accused of having an affair with her 16-year-old boy, Matthew, who was brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle. The season picks up 5 years later when Sally returns back to her hometown of Keswick after evidence emerges that she was not behind the murder. Set in the picture-perfect town of Keswick in the Lake District, the thriller features beautiful landscapes of forests and water. But where was the series actually filmed? Scroll to find out

Innocent series 2 shooting locations

According to Bustle, Innocent 2 was shot in two different places. Lake District in England and Dublin in Ireland. The second season also has a lot of scenes of the police officers who are trying to find the actual murderer behind Matthew's death and all the scenes that show the interior of the police station was actually shot in an old school in Dublin.

The rest of the series was actually shot in and around the picturesque town of Keswick and the areas around Lake District. Talking about shooting in the actual town that the story is set in, Innocent 2's executive producer Jamie Gwilt said "We had some fabulous actors and a story set in an attractive world on the south coast. This time we have the Lake District, which is a great place to set a story like this. It’s achingly beautiful and yet it’s a wild and unpredictable landscape." According to the outlet, the series was shot in the wild open countryside to denote that though Sally is free she feels alone. Talking about shooting in a beautiful open space like this, lead star Katherine Kelly said: “With it being set in the Lake District it was really helpful visually because she’s outside a lot.

What other series and films were shot in Lake District

It seems that Lake District is a popular location for filming TV series. Two BBC One shows, The A Word and the 1997 drama The Lakes was also filmed around Lake District.

A year ago today we arrived in The Lakes to shoot our S3 iconic image. It was so cold and rainy but we were told that the next day was forecast to be much better! It wasn't - we had torrential rain, hail, cold winds. But we got there! Thanks to these fabulous professionals! pic.twitter.com/Lyd65fDlET — The A Word (@theaworduk) July 16, 2020

