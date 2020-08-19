Who Is Amon In 'Legend Of Korra'? Here's All About The Villain Of The Animated Series

Many fantasy fiction fans believe that a great action show needs a great villain as well. One such example is Amon from Legend of Korra, who is considered a powerful and fearsome villain. Amon first appeared in the series' premiere, Welcome to Republic City. He was the primary antagonist on the show until he was killed off in the season one finale. Amon hid his face behind a mask, which was very useful for intimidating his enemies and protecting his identity. Read on to know more about Amon.

Who is Amon in 'Legend of Korra'?

According to a report on Dot&Line, Amon's real identity is revealed in the first part of Season one finale by the Republic City councilman Tarrlok, who has been held captive by the Equalists. During his encounter with Korra, Tarrlok explains to him that Amon is his older brother and Amon's real name is 'Noatak'. Tarrlok also reveals that his older brother Amon is a waterbender from the Northern Water Tribe.

It is then revealed to the viewers that, Noatak was abused by his father Yakone when he was young. Yakone was a notorious crime boss who had his bending abilities stripped from him by Avatar Aang. After being stripped of his powers Yakone forced his sons Noatak and Tarrlok to learn blood bending so the two of them could seek vengeance against the Avatar. Noatak became a prodigious blood bender but defected from his father's plan.

How was Amon able to remove the bending?

Amon had always idolized Avatar Aang's ability to remove a person’s bending ability. Amon strongly believed that the skill to remove bending was even more powerful than blood bending. When his curiosity continued to grow, Amon eventually devised his own technique to remove one's bending. He utilised his blood bending to severe the bender's connection with their bending ability.

How did Amon get his scar?

When Amon was still a kid he had grown tired of his father's reckless decisions and abusive treatment towards him and his family. One day his father confronted a powerful bender, and the bender ended up murdering Amon’s father and his whole family. Amon's face was left scarred from the attack. This forced him to hide behind a mask ever since.

Why does Amon hate benders?

The whole Equalist movement was merely a front for Amon to find Avatar. Amon wanted to strip Avatar off of her powers and take her bending ability away. Amon had seen the human potential of bending, being misused throughout his life and thus thought of it as inherently wrong.

