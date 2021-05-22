Who Is Bruno In 'Who Killed Sara'? Take A Look At Some Of The Fan Theories Around Him

Who Killed Sara on Netflix has rapidly become one of the most popular mystery thriller series on the platform within just a short span of its arrival. After a successful first season, the show has returned with its second season and has been released on the streaming giant. While the show has introduced several characters in its plot, the role of Bruno has caught the attention of many of the viewers. The background of the character has been kept hidden till now, which may have caused many fans to wonder about the reality behind him.

Who is Bruno in Who Killed Sara?

The hidden reality of Bruno has given rise to various speculations among the fans and various theories are being floated around regarding who the character may be related to. According to Express, many believe that Bruno may be the son of Cesar and Sara. This theory was prompted by the look that Cesar gives to Bruno, which may be hinting at the fact that they may be related to each other. Some even believe that the hunting scene in the previous season distinctively pinpoints Bruno to be the son of Cesar. However, this hasn’t been proved yet as the reality behind Bruno is yet to be revealed.

Actor Inaki Godoy has played the role of Bruno in Who Killed Sara. The series revolves around the story of a man called Alex who gets wrongfully convicted for the murder of his sister Sara and gets imprisoned for 18 years. Upon his release from the prison, he sets out to find the reality behind Sara’s death in order to avenge her. The previous season had ended on the cliff-hanger of Alex finding Sara’s diaries, which helps him discover a skeleton in the yard.

Manolo Cardona has played the lead role of Alex, portraying the adult version of the character. Who Killed Sara cast also includes other known actors such as Leo Deluglio, Alejandro Nones, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán and more. Ximena Lamadrid has played the titular role of Sara, with her scenes shown in the form of flashbacks throughout both seasons of this series.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'WHO KILLED SARA?' TRAILER

