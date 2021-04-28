Who Is Dave Grohl? Know More About The Director Of Famous Series 'What Drives Us'

Dave Grohl has had a fruitful year where he worked on different projects. His band Foo Fighters released their new album Medicine at Midnight. He also announced that his memoir is releasing this October. The singer has now announced a new documentary series What Drives Us that will include various collaboration songs.

As per standard.co.uk, the documentary will mainly focus on the road lifestyles of young bands Radkey and Starcrawler. It will also feature interviews with musicians. Read further to know who Dave Grohl is and more about his documentary.

Who is Dave Grohl?

Dave Grohl is an American singer, songwriter and documentary filmmaker. The singer entered the industry at the age of 17 when he auditioned for the band Scream. He went on to play the drums for the band for over four years. After the band disbanded, Dave went on to worry about his career. He called Osborne and asked for advice who told him that the famous band Nirvana was looking for a drummer. Dave went ahead to join the band in the year 1990 and went on to work for the popular album Nevermind (1991). He contributed as a songwriter as well and impressed Kurt Cobain who later wrote songs with him. Grohl has also contributed the main guitar riff for Scentless Apprentice. The band also recorded various songs which became Foo Fighters song. The songs include Exhausted, Big Me, February Stars, and Butterflies. This marked the last recording of the band.

After the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, Dave was lost again and had no clue as to where he should go. He founded the band Foo Fighters and recruited bassist Nate Mendel and drummer William Goldsmith, both formerly of Sunny Day Real Estate, as well as Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear. The band went on to win 12 Grammys, four American Music Award and many more. Their album includes The Colour and the Shape, There is nothing to lose, One by One, Wasting light and many more.

He has also entered the industry of filmmaking. He made his debut as a director/producer with the 2013 Sundance documentary Sound City. He also directed the eight-part HBO docuseries Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways, which was released in 2014 and won two of the four Emmys for which it was nominated.

About Dave Grohl's age, net worth, personal life

Dave was born on January 14, 1969, and is 52 years old. He was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in the year 1994 and later got divorced in 1997. He then married Jordyn Blum in 2003 and they have three children: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint. Dave Grohl's net worth (2021) is $320 million dollars, as per celebritynetworth.com.

About Dave Grohl's What Drives Us

The documentary that is releasing on April 30 will also include songs where Dave has collaborated with Mike Jagger as well as his mother Virginia. The most talked-about part of the documentary is the cover song. It’s a cover of Nausea, a song from the legendary Los Angeles punk band X, from Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl. Earlier, Dave tweeted via Foo Fighter's official Twitter account and talked about recording songs to pay tribute to people and music that influenced him.

I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people & music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history.



Nausea by Violet & Dave Grohl: https://t.co/wY5cr0OkSe#WhatDrivesUs out 4/30https://t.co/NLw8nyzbfo pic.twitter.com/7yQ37zWSPp — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 23, 2021

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Promo Image Source: A Still From What Drives Us