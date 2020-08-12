Who Is Lisa Kelly? Here Is Everything About The 'Ice Road Truckers' Star

39-year-old Lisa Kelly is an American trucker and reality television star. Lisa is best known for her appearance in the popular History Channel show Ice Road Truckers. On Ice Road Truckers, she is seen alongside five male drivers as they ferry freight on big rigs through Alaska’s frozen lakes and rivers. While Lisa Kelly always had a passion for trucks and driving, she catapulted to fame after her appearance on the show. Read on to learn more about this IRT star.

Lisa from Ice Road Truckers: Who is Lisa Kelly?

Lisa Kelly was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan but she grew up in Sterling, Alaska. The celebrity Truck Driver went on to attend Cornerstone University in Michigan but dropped out shortly after. After dropping out of college Lisa Kelly returned to Alaska and spent the next few years experimenting with various jobs.

After dropping out of college, Lisa Kelly worked for a pizza company, soon after she took another job at a gas station. She had also worked as a school bus driver. Following her job as a school bus driver, Kelly discovered her passion for driving and went on to become a state freestyle motocross champion. Soon Lisa began training to work as a trucker and was hired by Carlisle Transportation.

After starting her career as a Truck Driver, Lisa got the opportunity to star in Ice Road Truckers in 2009. She was also featured in the show’s spin-off Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads. During her appearance on Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads, Lisa had travelled to India, Bolivia, and Peru to film the show on some of the world's deadliest roads.

According to a report on Truck News, Lisa from Ice Road Truckers works and lives in the truck for a couple of months at a time. The report also mentions that she was once called “the sexiest trucker alive” by the men’s magazine Esquire. Lisa Kelly is married to Traves Kelly who works as a plumber.

Lisa Kelly net worth

According to a report on Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa from Ice Road Truckers has a net worth of $500 thousand. Most of the television star’s net worth comes from her appearance on Ice Road Truckers. But, she has also been advertising various brands since her appearance on the show. Kelly also has over 65,000 Twitter followers.

