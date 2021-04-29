Who Is Sandeep Bhaiya On 'TVF's Aspirants'? All You Need To Know About Sunny Hinduja

TVF's new mini-series Aspirants is winning the hearts of the netizens with its totally relatable story of UPSC aspirants residing in Rajender Nagar, Delhi. The series is already out with its first four episodes and has been successful in keeping the viewers entertained at home during these tough times. While the mini-series has a lot of characters, one character that has stuck the most with the audience is Sandeep Bhaiya. Netizens are finding Sandeep Bhaiya very relatable and are keen to know more about the actor who plays the role. Here is everything you need to know about Sandeep Bhaiya from TVF Aspirants.

Who is Sandeep Bhaiya on TVF Aspirants?

The character Sandeep Bhaiya from TVF Aspirants is a middle-class guy who is preparing for UPSC exams. Sandeep's character is played by Sunny Hinduja who is an engineer-turned-actor. The actor was born in 1990 and has completed his engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

However, this is not the first project that that actor has been a part of. The 31-year-old actor made his debut in 2010 with the horror movie Shaapit: The Cursed starring Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal. Post that he played minor roles in several Bollywood movies and television shows like Mardaani 2, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Cycle Kick, Kill the Rapist, Pinky Memsaab among others.

After playing small roles, the actor received his breakthrough role in 2018 with the Alt Balaji web series Home. Post that the actor has played a lot of roles in the digital space for series like Bhaukaal, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare season 2, Ras Bhari and Mum Bhai. The actor played an important role in Amazon Prime Video's popular web series The Family Man that starring Manoj Bajpayee. He will be reprising his role as Milind in The Family Man 2 as well.

About TVF Aspirants cast

Besides Sunny Hinduja, the web series also stars Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash, Shivankit Singh Parihar as Guri, Abhilash Thapliyal as SK in the lead along with Namita Dubey and Kuljeet Singh in supporting roles. The series drops a new episode every Wednesday on the TVF app. You can also watch the series on TVF's YouTube channel.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sunny Hinduja Instagram)