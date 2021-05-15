Who Is Skyfox's Son In 'Jupiter's Legacy'? Will The Father And Son Duo Finally Unite?

Jupiter's Legacy Season 1 debuted on Netflix on May 7, 2021. Viewers got to know how one of the first superheroes, George Hutchence/Skyfox, shifted against the Union in the modern scenes of Jupiter's Legacy Season 1. Sheldon/The Utopian claims that his former friend believed he could do more if the Code (no killing) wasn't in the way. He was also behind the new attack: the announcement of a clone of the antagonist Blackstar, as well as the perception of risk to Sheldon and his son Brandon/Paragon. The present-day chaos is actually being orchestrated by Sheldon's brother, Walter/Brainwave, according to a twist in the finale. But this is not the only thing that fans did not know about George. George also has a son as is revealed in episode 5. So who is Skyfox’s son in Jupiter’s Legacy?

Who is Skyfox's son in Jupiter's Legacy?

Hutch (Ian Quinlan) informed Sheldon in episode five that he had not seen his father, George Hutchence/Skyfox (Matt Lanter), since he was 12 years old. Hutch said that Sheldon and the others deceived George because Sheldon clarified that George was like a brother to him and that he never imagined him to turn against the Union. Apart from that brief mention, viewers learn nothing more about Hutch's mother.

George switched allegiance and is now hiding due to the fact that he has lost everything. Sheldon, Walt, and his belongings left a gaping hole in his core. Walter and Sheldon became his family after his parents passed away. They aren't, however, his only family. Hutch, his son, is also on the lookout for him. However, every time he wants to use the power rod George gave him to get him anywhere he wants to go, it transports him to a strip joint.

Matt Lanter who plays Skyfox revealed that Hutch might have something new up his sleeve by the time the series draws to a close and this is what might help him find his father. Now Skyfox may not agree with the methods that Hutch was using to get to him because it was not the most ethical. On the other hand, it was also possible that Skyfox would be thrilled that his son was flouting all the rules just to find him.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUPITER LEGACY TRAILER

