Who Is The Russian Doll On The Masked Singer Season 5? See Details Here

The latest season of The Masked Singer has surely set the bar high in terms of talent and star power. The Masked Singer Season 5 is proving to be full of pleasant surprises. Recently the identity of Orca was revealed who was eliminated from the show. Fans of the show are now curious to know about Masked Singer's Russian doll. A lot of people have been wondering who is the Russian doll on The Masked Singer season 5. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Russian doll on The Masked Singer.

Who is the Russian doll on The Masked Singer season 5?

The Masked Singer fans have been speculating about the identity of Masked Singer's Russian doll. In the recently held Group A finals on the show, Russian Doll on The Masked Singer was up against the wildcard entrant Yeti as well as the Seashell and Robopine. The season five contestants performed Jason Derulo’s Want to Want Me. A major section of the fans is convinced that the celebrities behind Russian Doll on The Masked Singer are Hanson Brothers. In the recent episodes of the show, it was revealed that there is not just one but three Russian Dolls in total. As the fans were already speculating about their identity, the theories by fans have further fallen in line with the number of contenders.

Even though there has been no official announcement about their identities, fans are convinced on their The Masked Singer's Russian doll spoilers that the celebs inside the dolls are Hanson brothers. Fans have been commenting on the social media posts of the show’s official page confidently and have been saying for a long time now that they are Hanson Brothers. One of the fans commented on Instagram by saying, “Hanson all the way hands down” while another went on to say firmly, “Hanson its Hanson it freaking Hanson I know a Hanson brothers voice when I hear emâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸” Here is a look at how fans guessed the identity of Russian Doll on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's Russian doll spoilers

Hanson Brothers

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac formed a pop-rock band, Hanson. The band started out in the early 1990s and have given several memorable hit albums and songs like Middle of Nowhere, Snowed In and their popular track MMMBop. Even after around three decades, the band is still active and recording music. Millions of fans of the show all over the world will have to wait to get a confirmation about who is behind these Russian Dolls.

Image Credits: The Masked Singer Instagram

