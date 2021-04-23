Who Is Yeti On 'The Masked Singer'? Here's All You Need To Know About The Contestant

Who is Yeti on Masked Singer is one of the questions that has been asked by many ever since the contestant made it to the "Super 8" during the episode that aired recently. Since his first appearance on the show, the singer has entertained, enthralled, and kept the judges guessing about who is hiding behind the mask of The Masked Singer's Yeti. This article will essentially attempt to provide all of the clues necessary to answer the question "Who is Yeti on The Masked Singer?" Read on to know more about one of the most intriguing The Masked Singer's contestants.

Who is Yeti on Masked Singer?

Fans have previously been introduced to singers such as the Orca, Crab, and Bulldog, and now they have been introduced to the Yeti, the cursed chameleon. Despite being in the competitive group A finals, Yeti managed to defeat Orca and earn his way into the competition. According to Goldderby, The Yeti is the rapper Omarion, who is also an actor and dancer. Omarion was a member of the boy band B2K, which was formed around the turn of the millennium. The R&B quartet released eight albums, one of which went platinum and two of which went gold. Omarion has released six studio albums since going solo in 2005, two of which have gone gold.

Here are clues Yeti gave when he entered the show

Yeti stated that he came to the show for one reason only: to be a wild force to be reckoned with. He also stated that he is from a place where many Yeti turn into monsters. He went on to say that he had a secret weapon in the form of warrior women who were always there to motivate and teach him. Yeti left visual clues such as a bundle of wood, a berry sandwich, three cupcakes, a heart, a rabbit, and a kiss, implying that his performance was a kiss to the women who raised him.

Fans were quick enough to make theories that the singer is Omarion, as was born as Omari Ishmael Grandberry. Yeti's clue package, which included a berry sandwich, led to this conclusion. Omarian was raised by his woman (the woman warrior) and his three sisters (the three cupcakes), implying that the singer is Omarian.

About The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a singing reality show with a few high-profile celebrities dressed up in elaborate disguises, according to the show's format. Throughout the competition, the contestants are presented with a variety of challenges aimed at revealing the identity of the person behind the mask. If the judges correctly guess the contestants' true identities, they will be eliminated.

Promo Image Source: Still from an episode of The Masked Singer