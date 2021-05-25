'Who Killed Sara' Season 2 Spoilers: Sara's Killer Finally Revealed

Within a short period of its release, Who Killed Sara season 1 received a positive response from both the audience and critics. The crime thriller series, which was released on Netflix, revolves around a plot of revenge involving a Mexican family. Following the first season's popularity, the show was recently renewed for a second season to continue the thrilling story. In the second season, the titular answer of Who Killed Sara was finally revealed but still left some plots unfinished for the possible next season. Here's what happened in Who Killed Sara season 2 finale.

(Warning: Who Killed Sara season 2 spoilers ahead)

Who Killed Sara Season 2 Spoilers: Story Explained

To refresh some memories from season 1, it all started when Sara Guzman went on a yacht with her brother Alex, her boyfriend Rodolfo Lazcano, his brother Chema, and Nicandro. Moments of Sara's conversation with Mariana about living life to the fullest right before she died was also teased in between. Sara was the first to test out the parachute from the yacht without the knowledge of it being sabotaged. As a result, the parachute ripped apart mid-air and went berserk the whole ride. Sara fell flat into the water from a sky-high distance and cried for help for quite some time before she fell unconscious. Her brother and friends were drunk during the incident and misunderstood her cries of help as a prank. Much later, it was revealed through flashbacks that the boys had rescued her after all and rushed her to the hospital as well. However, she died in between surgery.

Several people could be framed in this scenario. For instance, the indefinite suspect would be Mariana as she knew Sara was impregnated by her husband. She was also the one who motivated Sara to live life to the fullest that made her use the parachute in the first place. Cesar, her husband and Sara's boyfriend, could also very well be the killer as it was revealed that Sara discovered he ran an underground brothel and killed one of the prostitutes working there. Sergio, the co-owner of the brothel, could have been in on this as well.

Proving all the suspicions from season 1 wrong, Who Killed Sara season 2 presented a new backstory and created a new monster. A few days before the yacht incident, Sara was alone at home playing around with Chema's camera when her estranged biological father Abel broke into her house asking for money. Infuriated, Sara confronted him about Malifer, who she discovered is her sister, while Abel barked back about how he had raped Sara's mother and killed Malifer's mother. After hearing the confession, Sara angrily refuses to give him money. As a result, he tries to kill her but she manages to get the upper hand and calls Cesar right on time. Before Abel could catch hold of her and stab her to death, Cesar reaches her place and shoots the father.

The whole incident, including the confession, had been recorded on the camera and was, therefore, hidden inside the gold sculpture that Sara had stolen from Nicandro’s house. Fast-forward to the Valle trip, Marifer tries to reach out to Sara because she couldn't find her mother. Sara had enough time to confess to Marifer here that they're actually sisters and that their deranged father had killed her mother but instead, Sara vents all her pent-up anger on her. Infuriated by this incident, Marifer vengefully cuts the parasail straps and kills Sara. Although the titular question is solved, the series still keeps a few stones unturned as the finale reveals that Nicandro is also a part of some cover-up that actually caused Sara’s death.

IMAGE: WHO KILLED SARA NETFLIX' INSTAGRAM

